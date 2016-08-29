Dewsbury Rams 26 Bradford Bulls 36 - Late rally from Bulls denies Rams hat-trick of wins over rivals

DEWSBURY RAMS came up just short in their attempt to record a third win this season over neighbours Bradford Bulls.

The Kingstone Press Championship Shield derby was in the balance, with Bulls leading by just four points, until Adam O’Brien carved out a try for Mitch Clark two minutes from time and Danny Addy’s conversion completed a 36-26 victory for the visitors.

Rams – who remain in the fourth and final play-offs spot – went ahead after six minutes through Dale Morton’s try from a pass by Shane Grady.

Jay Pitts crossed and Joe Keyes tagged on the two to give Bradford a narrow lead, but James Glover equalised with a penalty.

The to-and-fro scoring continued when Danny Williams touched down for Bradford before Aaron Brown replied and Glover added the extras to edge Dewsbury back in front.

Ethan Ryan and Williams went over for back-to-back tries to give Bradford an 18-12 lead.

However, Dewsbury’s Glover landed penalties either side of the break before missing a similar chance to level the scores 13 minutes into the second period.

Kris Welham’s try, converted by Addy, opened a two-score gap and Bulls seemed to have sealed the points on 68 minutes when Dane Chisholm went over and Keyes converted.

That made it 30-16, but Dom Speakman and Morton crossed in quick succession and Grady added a conversion to set up a grandstand finish.

Dewsbury Rams: Guzdek, Morton, Crookes, Grady, Kudangirana, Glover, Kain, Stringer, Speakman, T. Adamson, Trout, Hale, Brown. Subsitutes: Teanby, Conroy, Spicer, Tonks.

Bradford Bulls: Moss, Williams, Mellor, Welham, Ryan, Chisholm, Keyes, Sidlow, O’Brien, Kavanagh, Pitts, Haggerty, Addy. Subsitutes: Olbison, Clark, Lauaki, Lumb.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (RFL)