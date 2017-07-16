League round-up: Dewsbury Rams and Sheffield Eagles win, Batley Bulldogs beat Bradford Bulls plus success for Doncaster, York City Knights, Keighley Cougars and Hunslet

Dewsbury Rams have made two signings ahead of this week’s transfer deadline.

Coach Neil Kelly has brought in forward Mickael Goudemand, who played for France against England last year, from Avignon and also recruited Goole Rugby Union Club winger Tom Harrison.

Harrison is likely to join Rams’ partner club Hemel Stags on loan.

Meanwhile Rams are a strong-looking eighth in the Kingstone Press Championship table after devouring hosts Swinton Lions 42-20.

Rams led 24-14 at half-time, and continued in the same vein in the second half, finishing the game with seven tries from Dom Speakman, Gareth Moore (2), Alex Brown (2), Paul Sykes and Sam Day. Sykes also landed six conversions and Dale Morton one.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Batley Bulldogs were held to four apiece at home by Bradford Bulls, but managed to gain the upper hand in the second half to win 23-16. Second-row Alex Bretherton, stand-off Pat Walker and full-back Dave Scott (2) scored the tries with Alex Rowe (3) adding the conversion points. Dom Brambani got his name customarily on the scoresheet with a drop-goal that further demoralised the visiting Bulls.

Garry Lo ran in a hat-trick of tries as Sheffield Eagles took a major step towards cementing their place in the Championship with a 42-28 victory over Oldham at Belle Vue.

In League One, Doncaster ended their regular campaign on a high when beating University of Gloucestershire All Golds 42-4 at the Prince of Wales Stadium.

With Newcastle suffering a last-minute defeat at Hunslet, the Dons pipped them for fifth spot as a result of their third successive victory.

Sam Doherty and Reece Dean crossed twice, with further tries from Mark Castle, Iafeta Paleaaesina and Brad England. Jack Miller kicked seven goals.

Hunslet enjoyed a 26-25 win over Newcastle, thanks to tries from Joe Sanderson (2) - who also added five goals - Jack Coventry and Jimmy Watson.

A James Haynes hat-trick saw York City Knights beat Workington Town 34-0.

Other tries came from Will Jubb (2) and Joe Batchelor, Connor Robinson adding five goals.

Keighley Cougars ran in 16 tries in a 92-6 blitz of Oxford, with Hamish Barnes starring with four.

Also on the try list were Mike Emmett, Brendon Rawlins, James Feather, Brad Nicholson (2), Adam Ryder, Josh Lynam (2), Ritchie Hawkyard (2) and Harry Aaronson (2).

Matty Beharrell adding 28 points with 14 goals.