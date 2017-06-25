League round-up: Vital wins for Dewsbury and Batley, plus League 1 reports

Dewsbury Rams are now 10th in the Championship table on 10 points after a shock 34-22 home win over fourth-placed Toulouse Olympique.

Centre Lucas Walshaw led the way with a couple of tries, and midfield partner Macauley Hallett also crossed before winger Alex Brown and pack man Jode Sheriffe wrapped up the try scoring.

Half-back Paul Sykes kept the points ticking over with seven conversions.

Neighbours Batley Bulldogs were in solid form, beating hosts Rochdale Hornets 24-14.

Prop Adam Gledhill scored a try and two conversions, with wing Shaun Ainscough and hooker Alistair Leak also getting over the opposition line.

Stand-off Pat Walker chipped in with a couple of goals. Batley sit in sixth spot on the Championship ladder, six points off Halifax.

In League 1, Former Sheffield Eagles star Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e scored three second-half tries as leaders Toronto Wolfpack beat Hunslet 56-12 on Saturday.

Leading 22-12 at half-time, in front of 6,042 fans, unbeaten Toronto pulled away in the second half, thanks to the Laulu-Togaga’e hat-trick, and tries from Liam Kay, Richard Whiting and Craig Hall.

Jonny Pownwall had crossed twice in the first half for the hosts while Sean Penkywicz, Ryan Brierley and James Laithwaite also grabbed tries.

Hunslet were still in the game at the break, with just a 10-point deficit, thanks to tries from Mvududu and Flanagan. Sanderson added two goals.

Keighley Cougars fell just short after a spirited fightback against York City Knights.

The visitors led 22-0 at half-time, before Keighley responded with four second-half tries thanks to Davey Dixon (2), Brad Nicholson and Andy Gabriel. Matty Beharrell added two conversions.

But York held on, after tries from Ed Smith, Joe Batchelor and Chris Siddons, 12 points from the boot of Adam Robinson and a Harry Tyson-Wilson drop goal.

Two tries apiece from Louis Sheriff and Jack Logan failed to stop Doncaster sliding to a 25-20 defeat at Whitehaven.

The hosts were 14-6 in front at half-time, and clinched the points thanks to tries from Tommy Holland, Jordan Burns (2) and Jessie Joe Parker. Paul Crook added four goals, while Steve Roper tagged on a drop goal.

Jack Miller kicked two conversions for Doncaster.