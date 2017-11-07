Familiar face Grimshaw returns for third stint at Hunslet

Utility-back Danny Grimshaw has signed for Hunslet for a third time.

The 31-year-old, who also had stints with York City Knights and Featherstone Rovers, has rejoined Hunslet from Oldham on a one-year deal.

Grimshaw played for the south Leeds club in 2010-2011 and from 2013-2015, scoring 38 tries in 93 appearances.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to Hunslet.

“It has always been where my heart is and when Gary and Daz [coach Gary Thornton and rugby director Darren Williams] gave me the opportunity to return I jumped at it.

“I already know how great this club and the fans are and I can’t wait to be a part of what should be a very competitive squad that Gary has put together.

Hunslet coach, Gary Thornton.

“It’s going to be a really exciting season and I honestly think we’re going to be up there battling for promotion.”

Thornton is “delighted” with Hunslet’s latest signing.

“He is a proven, quality player who can cover a number of positions and provide some utility value,” he said. “He’s a big powerful athlete, with great footwork and will give us some attacking prowess wherever we use him.”

Grimshaw played mainly as a half-back in his previous time at Hunslet, but operated in the centres for Oldham last season.

Thornton said: “Initially I’ll be looking to use him as a strike player on the edge, but he could easily move into the middle unit if we needed him to and be equally effective.

“He can also put a shot on defensively so will be a great addition to our squad.

“He has gained some valuable experience playing at Championship level with Oldham and he will be a major asset to us.

“He is really looking forward to returning to Hunslet and being a big part of our ambitious plans for next season and is the type of quality we need to get us where we need to be.”

Meanwhile, season tickets for Hunslet’s 2018 League One campaign are now on sale priced £130 for adults (a saving of £65 on matchday prices for the 13 league games) £90 concessions (saving £40) and £20 for under-16s (saving £45).