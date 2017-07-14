Featherstone Rovers sign ex Widnes Vikings forward Sam Brooks

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have confirmed the signing of Scotland international forward Sam Brooks.

Brooks, 23, was released by Widnes Vikings earlier this week.

The front-rower featured in Scotland’s 2016 Four Nations campaign and made five senior appearances after joining the Vikings from Whitehaven last year.

“After leaving Widnes, where I wasn’t getting the game-time I needed to progress my career, Featherstone was without doubt the most attractive proposition for me,” said the former Wigan Warriors academy player.

“I had offers from several other clubs but this was where I wanted to be.

“Featherstone have a great squad and I reckon they are going to shake up the Qualifiers, so coming here was a no-brainer for me.

“We will certainly upset some teams and, from my own point of view, I need to be playing regularly - in a strong side - and I believe that can happen for me here.”

He added: “I have previous Championship experience, so I know what Featherstone are all about and what it is like to play at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“I am not sure when my debut will come, but if I can show my face before the Qualifiers that would be fantastic.

“Featherstone are one of the strongest teams outside of Super League and I want to be a part of what could be a really exciting end-of-season campaign with them.”