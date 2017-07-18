‘Boredom’ prompts change for Featherstone Rovers as John Duffy steps in

BLUNT-TALKING Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell revealed he had become bored watching his side under Jon Sharp but believes new head coach John Duffy will “excite” fans at Post Office Road.

The Championship club yesterday unveiled the ex-Warrington and Leigh scrum-half on a one-year deal after he stood down as Swinton Lions chief – less than 24 hours after Sharp’s shock sacking.

Featherstone Rovers' new head coach John Duffy. Picture: James Hardisty.

The former Huddersfield Giants coach had led part-time Featherstone to the Qualifiers for a second successive season but it was not deemed enough.

“This is the best squad I’ve had in 10 years – but it’s the worst team to watch,” said Campbell.

“I haven’t enjoyed watching us. I think we’ll now see a brand of rugby which will excite people.”

The Featherstone chairman, though, insisted Sharp’s ‘style’ was not the main reason for the bold change.

This is the best squad I’ve had in 10 years – but it’s the worst team to watch. I haven’t enjoyed watching us. Featherstone owner Mark Campbell

“It wasn’t an overriding factor for the decision, nor was the Halifax defeat (on Sunday),” he added.

“It wasn’t one specific thing; I just couldn’t see us progressing further. This season was all about preparing for the Qualifiers and I haven’t seen a lot of preparation.

“To find out the players are going on holiday when there’s two weeks before the (Middle) Eights kind of backs that up.”

Third-placed Rovers had been given time off after this Saturday’s final regular game in Toulouse but Scotland assistant Duffy is keen to get to work.

Date: 18th July 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Announcement of the new head coach for Featherstone Rovers John Duffy is announced as the new Featherstone Rovers' head coach, sitting alongside, left, general manager Davide Longo and right, chairman Mark Campbell.

Campbell added: “I’ve been really impressed with how Swinton play; they’ve been the best attacking side we’ve faced this year.

“I’m sure with John’s nous and work ethic, he’ll get the best out of them so we see a different type of Fev’. And I’d like to think the players might change their mind about those holidays.”