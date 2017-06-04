Featherstone Rovers 20 Hull KR 20: Briggs salvages late draw to deny Robins victory

FEATHERSTONE snatched a late draw after Hull KR recovered from 16-0 down at half-time to lead 20-18.

The Championship leaders looked set to complete a double over Featherstone when Zach Dockar-Clay’s 72nd-minute try and Jamie Ellis’s second goal put them ahead for the first time.

But Featherstone got the point they deserved when Kyle Briggs kicked a 35-yard penalty goal two minutes from time.

Featherstone missed an early chance when Jason Walton put in Michael Knowles but he lost the ball over the try line.

Hull KR’s Ben Kavanagh was sin-binned for a late tackle and Featherstone immediately capitalised when Misi Taulapapa scored at the corner.

They quickly stretched their lead when Wildie and Thackeray sent Walton storming over.

Knowles made it 12-0 with his second penalty before Featherstone’s Darrell Griffin and Hull KR’s Robbie Mulhern were sin-binned after a flare-up.

Featherstone finished the first-half firmly in command when Walton and Knowles made the opening for James Duckworth to cross.

Hull KR’s second-half fightback started with two tries in six minutes. Ben Cockayne’s pass to Ryan Shaw looked forward but play was allowed to continue and Kieran Moss finished a 60-yard move, before Jordan Abdull darted over to narrow the deficit to six points.

Briggs kicked a penalty but Hull KR’s recovery continued when Abdull’s high kick was caught by Jake Butler-Fleming who put in Moss for his second score.

Briggs then missed an easy penalty kick and Hull KR went in front when Dockar-Clay went over over from acting half and Ellis converted but substitute Briggs made amends when he was on target in the closing stages of a thrilling clash.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Duckworth, Walton, Hardcastle, Taulapapa; Thackeray, Wildie; Moore, Carlile, Baldwinson, Knowles, Davies, Lockwood. Substitutes: Briggs, Mariano, Griffin, Ormondroyd.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Cockayne; Moss, Hefernan, Butler-Fleming, Shaw; Abdull, Ellis; Scruton, Lunt, Johnson, Blair, Addy, Kavanagh. Substitutes: Clarkson, Mulhern, Dockar-Clay, Salter.

Referee: S Mikalauskas (Leigh).