London Broncos 36 Featherstone Rovers 30: Rovers slip to defeat and miss chance to leapfrog rivals

FEATHERSTONE Rovers missed a chance to climb above London Broncos to second in the Kingstone Press Championship when they lost to them for the second time in four weeks.

Rovers, aiming to avenge last month’s 42-16 hammering at the Summer Bash, were sunk by three late tries after leading 12-0 midway through the first-half and 24-16 in the second period.

The Broncos consolidated second spot with their tenth straight win with three touchdowns in the final seven minutes by Kieran Dixon, Elliot Kear and Alex Walker.

Featherstone took an 11th-minute lead when Leeds Rhinos dual-registered prop Jordan Baldwinson forced his way over from Keal Carlile’s pass and Ian Hardman added the first of his five goals.

Rovers doubled their lead eight minutes later when Matty Wildie sent Misi Taulapapa diving over at the corner.

Featherstone knocked on from the re-start and London capitalised with Matty Gee’s try and the first of Dixon’s four goals.

They cut the gap to four points when Hardman failed to deal with William Barthau’s high kick and Walker pounced for the first of his two tries, with Dixon missing the easy conversion.

Rovers swiftly replied when Frankie Mariano went over out wide but the Broncos cut the gap to 18-16 with a Barthau try.

Rovers forced two goalline drop-outs and their pressure was rewarded when Andy Bostock powered over.

London reduced the deficit to two points in the 60th minute with a superb solo effort from Jarrod Sammut, before Dixon intercepted a pass and raced 85 yards for a try. The Broncos sealed victory when Kear crossed at the corner and Jay Pitts put in Walker for his second. Wildie scored a late try for Featherstone.

London Broncos: Walker; Williams, Kear, Channing, Dixon; Sammut, Barthau; Evans, Ackers, Ioane, Pitts, Hellewell, Gee. Substitutes: Pewhairangi, Offerdahl, Roqica, Battye.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Johnson, Ulugia, Hardcastle, Taulapapa; Thackeray, Wildie; Baldwinson, Carlile, Griffin, Walton, Mariano, Walters. Substitutes: Davies, Moore, Bostock, Ormondroyd.

Referee: J Smith (RFL).