‘Unacceptable and embarrassing’ - Brooks takes his punishment from Featherstone after World Cup shame

APOLOGETIC prop Sam Brooks has received a written warning and an undisclosed fine from Featherstone Rovers following the “unacceptable and embarrassing” behaviour that led to him being sent home from Scotland’s World Cup squad.

Along with Jonny Walker and Huddersfield Giants’ Danny Brough, Brooks was jettisoned on Sunday, deemed too drunk to board a flight after Scotland’s 74-6 loss to New Zealand in Christchurch.

Featherstone have completed an internal investigation and, in a statement, Brooks said: “I’d like to apologise to everyone involved with Scotland Rugby League, the players, staff and fans who travelled a long way to support us.

“My actions on Sunday were nothing short of unacceptable and, more importantly, totally embarrassing. I’d also like to apologise to everyone involved with Featherstone Rovers, who I have been representing while away with the Scottish national side.

“Most importantly, I’d like to apologise to my family – who give me the right to represent Scotland in terms of eligibility.

“I am gutted to have embarrassed my family and friends by being forced to leave to tournament in such a disappointing manner.”

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity’s Keegan Hirst has taken up an option to remain with the club in 2018.

The prop, 29, initially signed a one-year deal after joining from Championship club Batley Bulldogs but comfortably made the step up in class.

Castleford Tigers front-row Will Maher, 22, has joined dual-registration partners Halifax on a season-long loan for 2018.