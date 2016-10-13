Former British tennis boss Roger Draper climbs on board with RFL

FORMER Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Roger Draper has been appointed by the RFL to a newly created role of chief commercial officer and Super League executive director.

The 46 year-old, who was in charge of Sport England between 2003 and 2006 before moving to the LTA, is currently Warrington Wolves’ chief executive but will start his new employment in December.

Draper will take a position on the RFL Board and be responsible for all activity undertaken by the commercial, marketing, communications, ticketing and events teams.

Meanwhile, as the public face of Super League, he will also work closely with the Super League board and its clubs to help with their continued growth and success off the pitch.

Mark Foster, who has been interim Super League general manager since Blake Solly left for South Sydney in May, takes on that role full-time but will report to Draper.

Tony Sutton, who was chief operating officer at Hull FC until 2014, is the RFL’s third significant appointment, joining the organisation as director of finance and facilities.

“We are delighted to have recruited and retained three exceptional individuals to the senior team at the RFL,” said RFL chief executive Nigel Wood.

“In appointing Roger, we have secured one of the most accomplished sports administrators in the UK.

“He is not only experienced in running a high performing National Governing Body but also has first-hand knowledge of leading a world-class Rugby League club. Roger has almost 15 years’ experience of working at the very top in British sport and we know that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and understanding to this important role.

“Rugby League and the Super League competition in particular have much to be proud of and I am certain Roger will help continue to get that positive story out to grow all aspects of our sport be that revenues, supporter, viewers or participants.”