Four Nations: Five things we learned from England’s 38-12 win over Scotland

England overcame an early scare to beat Scotland 38-12 in the Ladbrokes Four Nations at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena.

Wayne Bennett’s side trailed 8-0, but hit back to lead 12-8 at the break and a dominant second half performance kept alive their hopes of an appearance in the final at Anfield on November 20.

Here are five talking points from the first full Test between England and Scotland.

1: Composure and smartness are two areas of concern. England improved hugely in the second 40, but were rattled in the early stages and will be out of the game by half-time if they produce a similar effort against Australia next weekend.

2: England can’t afford to chase the game against the Kangaroos. They opened the scoring against New Zealand in week one through a couple of penalties, but have conceded the first try in all three Tests so far under Bennett.

3: Ryan Hall scored his 30th international try, in his 30th Test appearance. He’s still one of the best finishers in the world and would have even more touchdowns to his credit if he got more than a couple of passes per half!

4: Daryl Clark - a substitute in the opening two games - deserves more game time. He made a telling impact in the second half. Scotland captain Danny Brough showed both sides of his character: he was excellent in the opening period, but kicked out twice on the full and was sin-binned after the interval.

5: The question has to be asked, is rugby league strong enough to support a Four Nations? Scotland gave a good account of themselves, but since the tournament was expanded in 2009, the fourth nations - France, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Samoa, and Scotland - have yet to win a game.