Four Nations: Scots aim to do a Batley Bulldogs and make ‘a bit of a statement’

SCOTLAND are the Four Nations’ equivalent of Batley Bulldogs, according to the club’s full-back Dave Scott.

He is hoping to end a remarkable year on another high by featuring against world champions Australia in Friday’s tournament opener.

Scott, 23, was a key member of the spirited Batley side that finished a shock third in the Championship this season, making the Qualifiers, and believes unfancied Scotland have similar characteristics.

“We were little old Batley all season,” he recalled.

“We always had our backs against the wall and people looked down at us. It’s the same sort of mentality here. We’re looking forward to making a bit of a statement.”

Englishmen Ben Thaler and Robert Hicks will referee the opening matches.

Wakefield-born Thaler takes charge of the Scotland game with Hicks ruling over England versus New Zealand at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium the following day.

The other two referees on the panel, Australians Gerard Sutton and Ben Cummins, will officiate the matches in week two of the tournament.

n Castleford Tigers say they have turned down three offers, including two from rugby union clubs, for prolific Denny Solomona.

Wakefield Trinity’s teenage winger Judah Mazive has earned a full-time 12-month deal and Sheffield Eagles hooker Keal Carlile has joined Featherstone Rovers.