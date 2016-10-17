From Rugby Union World Cup to England RL captaincy in 12 months for Sam Burgess

HE WILL wear the armband, but new England captain Sam Burgess insists he is just one leader among many.

The 27-year-old, from Dewsbury, has been tasked with steering England against the big two of Australia and New Zealand, plus minnows Scotland, in rugby league’s Four Nations which begins this month.

The size of the task facing Burgess, new coach Wayne Bennett and the England squad is daunting.

England are hoping for a first northern hemisphere victory in a major multi-nation tournament since Great Britain won the World Cup 46 years ago.

But Bennett is rated as one of the greatest coaches in the sport’s history and his appointment has raised hopes that the barren run could be ended this year.

As one of England’s most experienced – and well-respected – players, Burgess’ performances will be crucial to their prospects and Bennett recognised his importance when he announced the successor to Wigan’s Sean O’Loughlin, who has been ruled out due to injury.

The tournament marks Burgess’ return to the international rugby league fold for the first time since his brief and ill-fated flirtation with rugby union in 2014-2015.

He will be under the spotlight, but the former Bradford Bulls man stressed he is up for the challenge.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to be asked to captain my country and to lead this group through the Four Nations tournament,” said Burgess, who plays for the Australian NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“I want to thank Wayne for having the trust and belief that I can do the job and I am determined to do my best for this team.

“Although I am captain on the field for this tournament, there are a group of leaders in this squad and I know that we will work together and as hard as possible to try to achieve success on the pitch for England.”

Former St Helens prop James Graham – who now also plays in the NRL, for Canterbury Bulldogs – was the other leading candidate.

Explaining his decision to appoint Burgess, Bennett said: “I know the importance and pride that is placed on being captain of England.

“In Sam I believe we have got the right guy for the job whilst Sean is injured.

“He is a player and man who leads from the front and has the utmost respect from his teammates and fellow professionals.

“I know how much it means to Sam to play for his country, he is a huge player across our sport and he knows how to inspire and get the best out of people.

“I am certain he will do a great job as England captain.”

Burgess has not played for England since their World Cup semi-final defeat by New Zealand at Wembley three years ago.

He switched codes to join Bath and played for England in last year’s rugby union World Cup before returning to South Sydney.

England are currently training in London ahead of Saturday’s warm-up Test against France in Avignon.

Their Four Nations campaign begins a week later, on Saturday, October 29, when they face New Zealand in Huddersfield.

England will then take on Scotland at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on Saturday, November 5, as part of a double-header which also features Australia against New Zealand.

England’s final group game is against Australia on Sunday, November 13, at the London’s Olympic Stadium.

The final will be staged at Anfield, Liverpool, on Sunday November 20.

St Helens have signed Scotland international Adam Walker from relegated Hull KR on a two-year contract.

Saints say they fought off competition from other Super League clubs to claim the signature of the 25-year-old former Huddersfield prop, who became a free agent when Rovers went down.

Saints coach Keiron Cunningham said: “Adam is a hard-working forward who will complement the dynamic pack we already have at the Saints.

“Along with his size, he has a big engine, good footwork and at 25 years old it’s fair to say he hasn’t hit his peak yet.”

The 6ft 3in Walker is St Helens’ fourth confirmed addition for 2017 following the signing of NRL duo Luke Douglas and Ryan Morgan, plus Wigan scrum-half Matty Smith.