Halifax denied victory as Hallett grabs late try

Halifax slipped to a dramatic 28-26 Championship Shield loss at Swinton in a seesaw contest that was only settled in the final seconds.

Richard Marshall’s side trailed 22-20 before a brilliant length of the field solo try from young centre Nick Rawsthorne, converted by Gareth Moore, looked to have given them a late 26-22 success.

But the Lions regained the ball from the kick off and levelled at 26-26 with a try from Macauley Hallett, half back Chris Atkin kicking the winning conversion from 10 metres in from touch.

Halifax took the lead via Ben Heaton. Rawsthorne’s conversion went wide and the Lions levelled with an Atkin try, before stretching the lead with a penalty and it was 12-4 when Connor Dwyer rumbled over from Atkin’s pass, the half back adding the extras.

Swinton scored again when Macauley Hallett claimed an Atkin cross kick to set up a 16-4 lead, before Will Sharp claimed Moore’s chip kick, Rawsthorne again missing the kick as the teams went to the break at 16-8.

The teams traded tries at the start of the second half, Luke Nelmes for Halifax and Moore cutting the deficit to 16-14 with the kick, before Atkin created Dan Fleming’s touch down, Atkin converting for 22-14.

Halifax replied with a spectacular catch and touchdown from Rawsthorne, Moore again closing the visitors to 22-20. Moore went close to scoring as the clock ticked down, before Rawsthorne intervened in spectacular fashion. It was Hallett and Atkin who had the final word though.

Swinton: Butt; Robinson, Littler, Hallett, Marshall; Atkin, White; Emmitt, Waterworth, Hand, Dwyer, Thornley, Lever. Substitutes: Beharrell, Barlow, Austin, Fleming

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall; Heaton, Rawsthorne, Butler, Sharp; Johnston, G. Moore; Cahalane, Kaye, Ambler, Tangata, Fairbank, Murrell. Substitutes: Bennion, B. Moore, Boyle, Nelmes