London Broncos 34 Halifax 6: Johnston try offers little consolation for Halifax

An under-strength Halifax side were dealt a harsh lesson by in-form London Broncos after suffering a heavy defeat.

A brace from Kieran Dixon as well as further efforts from William Barthau, Andy Ackers, Rhys Williams, Jay Pitts and Mark Ioane helped London get the better of Fax, with Ben Johnston’s try proving to be mere consolation.

Fax did start the better as Rob Worrincy went close following James Woodburn-Hall’s line break, the former being held up.

However, that’s as good as it got for Fax in the first half as London bombarded Fax with five tries without response.

First, some fast handling from Barthau and Jarrod Sammut helped Dixon over in the corner.

Fax attempted a response but Murrell’s short pass was intercepted by Barthau and despite a close chase by young winger Connor McGrath on his professional debut, the scrum-half just had enough pace to score.

Ackers barged over from acting half for his score following a strong run by Ben Evans, before Barthau’s high kick saw Williams go in the corner, and Pitts barged over before half-time.

Halifax opened the scoring as substitute Johnston darted over from his first touch in possession. Tyrer converted as Fax attempted a possible fightback but ultimately to no avail.

Barthau’s delicate grubber kick was chased and grounded by Dixon out wide, before Ioane’s late try.

Halifax: Sharp, McGrath, Barber, Tyrer, Worrincy, Woodburn-Hall, Murrell, Cahalane, Moore, Murray, Grady, Grix, Fairbank. Substitutes: Johnston, Boyle, Morris, Douglas

London Broncos: Walker, Williams, Kear, Channing, Dixon; Sammut, Barthau; Evans, Ackers, Ioane, Pitts, Hellewell, Offerdahl. Substitutes: Pewhairangi, Gee, Roqica, Bienek.