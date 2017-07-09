Toulouse 8 Halifax 16: Determined Halifax return from France happy after edging rivals

Halifax moved back into the Championship top four with two games remaining after edging home in Toulouse.

Richard Marshall’s side now sit two points clear of the French outfit, who have lost their last three games, in a race for a place in the Super 8s Qualifiers that remains evenly balanced.

Both teams have to play Featherstone and leaders Hull KR over the next fortnight, Fax at Post Office Road next week and then at the Shay against Rovers.

Halifax trailed 4-0 early on, but led 8-4 at the break before sneaking clear in a predictably tense second period.

Just as they had at the Summer Bash in Blackpool, the French side seized the earliest of leads, when the former Halifax loanee Clement Boyer scored from a short pass.

The full-back Mark Kheirallah, Fax’s main tormentor the last time the teams met, missed the conversion to leave the home team with a 4-0 lead.

But unlike at Bloomfield Road, where Fax collapsed defensively in the opening minutes, this time they stood firm and when Con Mika left space when he dashed out of the defensive line, Ben Johnston’s grubber kick was pounced on by Steve Tyrer.

The game ebbed and flowed, with both sides having chances to build pressure, but eventually it was the visitors who broke the deadlock, the fit-again Adam Tangata barging over from a play the ball, Tyrer’s second miss of the evening leaving Halifax 8-4 up at the break.

Tyrer added a penalty on 51 minutes for 10-4, before Kheirallah got outside the outstanding Will Sharp to score a couple of minutes later, crucially missing the conversion to leave his side trailing 10-8.

Halifax slowly began to turn the screw, but chances came and went before prop Ryan Boyle burst the line and put half-back Ben Johnston over for the winner with five minutes remaining.

Toulouse: Kheirallah, Minga, Ader, Planas, Maurel, Jouffret, Robin, Boyer, Marion, Canet, Mika, Curran, Bentley. Substitutes: Kriouache, Puech, Hepi, Nzoungou

Halifax: Sharp, Heaton, Barber, Tyrer, Worrincy, Murrell, Johnston, Cahalane, Moore, Boyle, Grady, Tangata, Grix. Substitutes: Kaye, Sio, Morris, Douglas

Referee: B Thaler (RFL).