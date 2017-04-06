Brough will make big difference, says Stone

DANNY BROUGH is renowned for his attacking brilliance, but Huddersfield Giants’ head coach Rick Stone feels the player’s other skills will be just as important tonight.

The West Yorkshire club head to St Helens desperately seeking a first win in six games, looking for a spark to kick-start their season.

Stand-off Brough returns from a one-game suspension that saw him miss the woeful 52-16 defeat at Castleford last week and Stone certainly appreciates the Scotland captain’s value.

“Broughy will come back in after his suspension,” he said.

“He will make a big difference for our left edge and he will make a big difference not only offensively but defensively as well where we had some big problems last week on the left side.

“That performance was bitterly disappointing, but a week is a long time in rugby league sometimes. It’s amazing the different sort of results you can get and we’re looking to turn things.”

While Huddersfield get their talisman back, Saints are without their own with England hooker James Roby ruled out by injury.

This could prove telling for opponents who have also endured inconsistent form, losing at Salford last week having also fallen at promoted Leigh Centurions and at home to Wakefield Trinity.

Stone said: “There’s been a couple of big teams – and Warrington are another one – that have been under pressure and you think they haven’t had a massive personnel change since last year.

“They’re still a good team, are probably down a little bit on confidence and luck at this point in time and haven’t quite got the results they wanted this year.

“We’re going to believe that’s the same sort of situation for us and it’s a challenge as well.”

