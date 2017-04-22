Challenge Cup run can help turn around fortunes of the Huddersfield Giants

NOT much has gone right for Huddersfield Giants this season, but coach Rick Stone is confident that will change and he has urged his players to make their own luck.

The Super League side will be expected to record their first win in almost two months when they face Championship visitors Swinton Lions in the Challenge Cup fifth round tomorrow.

Stone felt some crucial decisions went against his men when they were pipped 26-24 at Warrington Wolves on Easter Monday, but he insisted: “You’d like to think, in the big scheme of things, what goes around comes around.

“We haven’t had the rub of the green in the last few weeks and I’d like to think it will come around our way eventually.

“The harder we work and the more effort we put in, hopefully the more luck we’ll get.”

Tomorrow’s tie is an opportunity for Huddersfield to regain some form and confidence and Stone feels it has come at a good time for his team.

“Getting back at home is a good thing and being on a Sunday in the afternoon is a positive, I think,” he said.

“We will be able to move the ball around a bit. I haven’t had a good look at our opposition, but we are going to, hopefully, pick our best-possible team and pay the opposition respect. We will prepare like any other game.”

Elsewhere, Dewsbury Rams will play host to neighbours Batley Bulldogs for the second time in three games under new coach Neil Kelly.

Dewsbury broke their Championship duck with a 20-4 victory over Batley on Good Friday and Kelly said: “We play them again at the Summer Bash in Blackpool and I am beginning to think we play them every week.

“It was nice to win last week’s game, but it’s going to have no bearing on this one. We want to go as far as we can in this competition and it would be nice to have a Cup run, but the league is our priority.”

Batley lost both their games over Easter and team chief Matt Diskin is calling for a big response.

He said: “There’s plenty of effort there as individuals, but that’s the problem – it’s all individual effort.

“We’ve got to bring it together as a group otherwise it will be a long season.”

Featherstone Rovers, who are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their first Wembley win, have home advantage in another all-Championship tie, against Oldham.

“Being a Featherstone lad, I know the history behind the club in this competition,” said coach Jon Sharp.

“I know how important it is to do well in the Challenge Cup and having a game this weekend suits us because we want to keep the momentum going.

“It is all positive for us, but we’ve got to show plenty of attitude and energy and respect the opposition. It will be a tough, physical battle.”

Halifax, fifth in the Championship, will be hoping to avoid an upset when they make the long trip to Whitehaven, who occupy a similar position in League One.

York City Knights’ home tie against Barrow Raiders guaranteed at least one club from the bottom division will be involved in Tuesday’s sixth-round draw.