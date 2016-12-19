Full-back Mamo links up with former boss Stone at Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants head coach, Rick Stone, has given all Giants supporters an early Christmas present by announcing that Newcastle Knights flying full-back Jake Mamo has put pen to paper on a two year contract to join the Claret and Golds.

The 22-year-old was Stone’s number one target ahead of the new season and he is delighted to finally land his former player and keen to welcome him to the UK.

Stone said: “I have worked with Jake for the last few years and I know what he is about and to have him coming to the Giants for the next few years is a great boost.

“Jake is an explosive quality, who brings plenty to the table offensively. He’s courageous, fit and really quick. I’m sure the crowd are going to really enjoy watching him play and hopefully he will score plenty of tries for the Giants in the next couple of years.

“Jake’s just finishing three years of first grade experience with the Newcastle Knights, he’s one of the real upcoming players in the NRL and as we have all seen on a couple of highlights footage, Jake can do some really spectacular things. I’m sure first of all that he is going to enjoy his time in Huddersfield and become a really valuable member of our team and hopefully lift us up the table in 2017.”

Mamo said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Giants. It’s a new experience for me coming over to England, as I have only ever lived at home, but I’m excited by the opportunity and can’t wait to get started.

“The move has been in the works for a while now, so it’s a relief to have it sorted. I’ve known Rick since I was 18 and have been coached by him before and we’ve always got on well, so it’s good to join back up with him.

“I feel like I’m ready for a new challenge in my career and I think coming over to England will be good for me. I’m injured at the moment but once I’m fit and back in training, I’m keen to cement that full-back position as my own.”

Giants managing director, Richard Thewlis, added: “We thank the Newcastle Knights for assisting hugely in making this deal work for ourselves and Jake. As part of the arrangement we have given them permission to bring forward their signing of Joe Wardle for 2018 to 2017 should they and the player wish to do so and we await to hear if that will or will not be the case.

“From our side though to be able to finally get the ink dry on Stoney’s preferred priority signing is great news. This has been some months in the making and patience and perseverance has proved to be the best policy for us on this one.

“We can now work on the visa process which given the Christmas break will be slightly longer than usual, however, the Knights have agreed to continue to train Jake until we can get him into the UK and should Joe choose to move on then we too will do likewise for him.”