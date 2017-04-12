Huddersfield Giants 22 Catalans Dragons 29: Danny Brough’s dissent is tip of the iceberg for Giants

A COSTLY Danny Brough sin-binning played its part as Huddersfield Giants’ winless run stretched to seven games last night.

Not for the first time in his career with the West Yorkshire club, the Scotland captain was yellow-carded for dissent after allowing his frustrations to boil over against Catalans Dragons.

Held back: Lee Gaskell is tackled by Catalans Dragons Brayden Williame as Huddersfield Giants endured a torrid night on home soil, losing for the seventh game in succession. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The French side had just scored via Richie Myler in the 48th minute when Brough was still arguing a point with referee Chris Campbell about the end of the previous set.

The official sent him from the field, Luke Walsh slotted the third of his four conversions to make it 18-10 to the visitors and, by the time the veteran half-back returned, they were 24-10 down following Vincent Duport’s try.

To make matters worse, with his first involvement back on the field, Brough sent out a woeful pass that Walsh intercepted to stroll in for another try to essentially end any hopes of a comeback.

That said, the 34-year-old was not the only one who struggled on a dismal night for Rick Stone’s side where the scoreline, after Sam Wood’s converted try on the final hooter, truly flattered them.

Having battled back from 14-0 down to draw at St Helens last Friday, there was little of that fighting spirit here. With too many basic mistakes, some woeful defence and a lack of clarity to much of their play, Huddersfield, despite trailing just 12-10 at the break, looked like a side destined for the Qualifiers once more.

Admittedly, they were without captain Leroy Cudjoe after he failed to shake off a knee injury in time to play. However, full-back Jake Mamo, who signed in the off-season from NRL club Newcastle Knights, finally made his debut after a broken ankle and he did, in fairness, enjoy some bright moments including scoring a first-half try and almost creating another for Jermaine McGillvary.

Huddersfield also welcomed back fellow Australian Tom Symonds for the first time since being injured in the opening day win at Widnes, which, worryingly, remains one of only two victories this term. They head to improving Warrington Wolves on Easter Monday and face Leeds Rhinos and leaders Castleford Tigers after a Challenge Cup date with Swinton Lions.

Catalans caused some early problems, explosive centre Brayden Wiliame in particular punching holes, three times leaving Lee Gaskell clutching thin air in the opening quarter.

However, none of those incisions amounted to any points being conceded and it was Huddersfield, instead, who took the lead.

Brough’s crossfield kick was brilliantly palmed down by Darnell McIntosh – the teenager switched from full-back to wing to accommodate Mamo’s arrival – for Aaron Murphy to cross in the 13th minute.

Brough converted but his side’s defensive frailties were soon exposed when French full-back Tony Gigot – playing only his second game after seeing a two-year ban reduced to three months – danced through their static line seven minutes later. Walsh converted but it remained a poor spectacle with both sides making too many rudimentary errors.

Brough passed forward after his side had got into Catalans territory via a penalty and then, in similar style, saw his pass intercepted, while they also inexplicably let the restart bounce dead following Murphy’s try.

Mamo’s try was a fine effort after they kept the ball alive on the last tackle and Oli Roberts made a surging break soon after to offer more hope. Crucially, though, he ran out of support and, moments later, Myler broke Symonds tackle to race clear and send Wiliame in at the other end for Walsh to make it 12-10.

Huddersfield’s defence disintegrated badly again for Krisnan Inu to find an offload on the last tackle before Walsh grubbered through for Myler’s try.

After those Duport and Walsh tries, Giants briefly came alive as Gaskell broke and, after Brough was denied, the ex-Bradford Bulls stand-off found McGillvary with a crossfield kick. Gaskell left with a busted nose soon after, though, and Gigot slotted a drop goal leaving Wood’s late effort, improved by Brough from the touchline, as nothing more than a consolation.

Huddersfield need to turn their form around or they will be in a relegation fight again.

Huddersfield Giants: Mamo; McGillvary, Wood, Murphy, McIntosh; Brough, Gaskell; Ikahihifo, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Symonds, Mellor, Clough. Substitutes: Rapira, Leeming, Roberts, Mason.

Catalans Dragons: Gigot; Thornley, Inu, Williame, Duport; Walsh, Myler; Moa, Aiton, Belmas. Anderson, Garcia, Casty. Substitutes: Bousquet, Bosc, Simon, Margalet.

Referee: Chris Campbell (Widnes).

England stand-off George Williams has signed a new four-year deal for Wigan.