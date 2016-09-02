Huddersfield Giants 40 London Broncos 4: Leroy Cudjoe’s double helps Giants maintain revival in Qualifiers

LEROY CUDJOE scored twice as Huddersfield Giants eased to their third successive win in the Super 8s Qualifiers with a 40-4 success over London Broncos.

The seven-try to one victory furthers the Giants’ bid to retain their Super League status.

The home side were forced to work hard to take an unconvincing 10-4 lead into the changing rooms at half-time.

The ever-clinical Jermaine McGillvary and Cudjoe scored for the Giants after the Championship’s top try scorer Rhys Williams had crossed at the other end to open the scoring for the Londoners.

But Joe Wardle, Cudjoe, Michael Lawrence, Danny Brough and Aaron Murphy added further Huddersfield tries in the second half. Brough added the extras.

Back from a two-match suspension, Brough was a key figure, helping to create daylight at 10-4, just two minutes into the second half, breaking free before putting Joe Wardle over.

Cudjoe reached out of a tackle to score his second and – as gaps began to appear in a tiring Broncos defence – Lawrence forced his way over from close range.

Kruise Leeming and Ukuma Ta’ai went close before Brough and Murphy also crossed, as the Giants’ pressure, forcing no fewer than seven goal-line drop outs in total, finally told.

Huddersfield travel to Championship table-toppers Leigh next week before matches against fellow Super League clubs Leeds and Hull KR.

Huddersfield: Connor, McGillvary, Cudjoe, J. Wardle, Murphy, Brough, Ellis, Crabtree, Hinchcliffe, Huby, Symonds, Lawrence, Ta’ai. Substitutes: Leeming, Mason, Roberts, Ikahihifo.

London Broncos: Walker, Williams, Hellewell, Kear, Macani, Barthau, Leatherbarrow, Slyney, Cunningham, Ioane, Harrison, Garside, Bussey. Substitutes: Ackers, Offerdahl, Battye, Magrin.

Referee: J Child (RFL).