Huddersfield Giants’ Martyn Ridyard hoping for green light to face parent club Leigh Centurions

ON-LOAN Huddersfield Giants half-back Martyn Ridyard does not know if he can play against parent club Leigh Centurions on Friday – as he admits never fully checking the paperwork when a deal was struck.

Ridyard has been a revelation for Huddersfield since initially joining on a month’s loan in May.

Shannon Wakeman celebrates scoring Huddersfield Giants' first try against Widnes Vikings. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

That deal was eventually extended until the end of the season with the 30-year-old having had such a positive effect on Rick Stone’s side as they forced their way out of the bottom four.

They have lost just once in the six games in which Ridyard has featured and he exerted his calming influence once more in Friday’s 40-0 destruction of Widnes Vikings.

That has put Giants on the verge of securing a crucial top-eight spot – something they will achieve if they beat bottom-placed Leigh in their penultimate regular round at John Smith’s Stadium this weekend.

“I don’t think I can play in that match but I didn’t check the deal to be honest,” Leigh-born Ridyard told The Yorkshire Post.

I just checked the pounds and pence to make sure I got paid right! It’s more than likely it will be in the deal (that he can’t play) but they maybe be able to come to some agreement. Martyn Ridyard

“I just checked the pounds and pence to make sure I got paid right! It’s more than likely it will be in the deal (that he can’t play) but they maybe be able to come to some agreement.

“Leigh sent me here to play week in week out so they might let me play but I totally understand if not.”

“Warrington can still make ninth or tenth after losing on Friday so a result next week probably won’t matter too much.

“But they will want to upset us and make sure we’re not getting in that top eight ourselves.

“I’ve been there nine years and know the attitude of the lads and staff.

“They go out to win every game. Just because their fate’s sealed in the Qualifiers it doesn’t make any differene.”

Many Huddersfield fans would like to see Ridyard, who kicked six goals from seven attempts on Friday, join permanently in 2018.

Frustrated by a lack of game-time with Leigh, he has not ruled out that possibility.

“It probably is up in the air a bit but I am under contract to Leigh for next season,” he said.

“When I did speak to them they said regardless and no matter what, I’ll come back for pre-season with Leigh and it’s a fresh start. Hopefully it is. I have said I don’t think I’ve had a fair crack with them this year and I’m grateful to Huddersfield for giving me this crack.

“I think the scoreline probably flattered us against Widnes, though. We were very scratchy. We only scored three tries from structure where we got to our points and executed well.”