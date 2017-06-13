Huddersfield Giants’ new signing Jordan Turner faces month out injured

Huddersfield Giants’ new signing Jordan Turner faces a month on the sidelines with a torn hamstring.

Turner picked up the injury in just his second appearance for Huddersfield - in the 56-12 win at Catalans Dragons - since moving from Canberra Raiders.

The Giants are in talks to draft in Jordan Rankin, 25, from Australian side Wests Tigers.

“Jordan (Turner) has had a scan and it is pretty bad hamstring tear and he is looking at an extended period out of the team,” said Giants coach Rick Stone.

“It will be at least four weeks and maybe as much as six.

“With Jordan Rankin we have been working hard with his management to see what we can do.

“He is a utility player who has pretty much covered every role from full-back to half-back and is someone who could help us.

“He has already had some success in Super League with Hull FC and he spent most of last season playing on the wing for the Tigers in the NRL.

“He has played a couple of games for them at scrum half this season, but at the moment he is a player who is looking for an opportunity.

“We are hoping that we can finalise those talks so that Jordan will be with us for the rest of the season.”

Captain Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne and Jordan Crowther have returned to Wakefield Trinity’s 19-man squad ahead of Thursday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final at Salford Red Devils.

The trio replace James Batchelor, David Fifita and Max Jowitt in the three changes made to the squad that lost to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.