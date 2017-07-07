Huddersfield Giants v Widnes Vikings: Proud dad Jermaine McGillvary hoping to seal return

AS WELL AS striving to ease his back injury in time for tonight’s game, Huddersfield Giants star Jermaine McGillvary has also been welcoming a newborn into the fold this week.

The England winger’s partner Hannah gave birth to their third son in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

McGillvary, hoping to face Widnes Vikings after missing Sunday’s 36-20 loss at Salford due to a back spasm, said: “It’s all good. He’s just eating and sleeping and doing what babies do.

“We’ve got two boys already so knew what to expect but that’s me finished now.

“I always wanted a big family like when I was growing up. I lived with my grandma and grandad who had five kids and that was a good upbringing. We’ve three now and that’s fine by me.”

McGillvary, 29, pulled out last week on the eve of the game after aggravating a back problem in training.

Without him, Giants suffered a first loss in five matches and they are suddenly in need of wins again to make sure they are not dragged into the Qualifiers.

Huddersfield are eighth, just two points ahead of Catalans Dragons with only three games remaining before the split.

“The back’s a bit stiff still but I’m in the squad and I’ll go down, warm up and see how it goes,” he said. “It’s looking good. I’ve had some good physio and hopefully I’ll get a game. I’d like to be able to lend my experience as it’s a crucial time of the season.

“We really need points to cement ourselves in the Eight. Our destiny is in our own hands no matter what Catalans or Warrington do.

“If we don’t make it we’ve only ourselves to blame; we’ve put ourselves in a good position to make the Eight but must now perform.”

Widnes, in 11th and set to announce some “major news” today, are already all but confirmed in the Qualifers.

However, McGillvary, with 13 tries in 17 games this season, insisted: “I’ve seen their last few performances and they are actually playing some really good rugby.

“They don’t look like a side near bottom, more a good mid-table team. Denis Betts is a good coach and they’ll be dangerous.”