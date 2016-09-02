Huddersfield v London: Jermaine McGillvary relieved to be back to help out Giants

HIS last game came as recently as July 17, but the absence has been long enough for Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary to realise he has taken rugby league for granted in the past.

The England international will return from a quad injury this evening hopefully to ballast the West Yorkshire club’s bid for Super League survival, ambitious Championship opponents London Broncos the visitors to John Smith’s Stadium.

During his lay-off, Huddersfield have made a steady start to life in the Qualifiers, recovering from a disappointing 34-12 loss to top-flight rivals Salford by seeing off second-tier Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs.

Realistically, they can ill-afford any more slip-ups if they want to avoid the jeopardy of the Million Pound Game but, in McGillvary’s eyes, they are in a good position.

The 28-year-old’s mindset has altered, though, following this rare stint on the sidelines.

“People think you are just resting and chilling when you’re injured, but it’s hard work,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“If you can’t run you’re on a roller and it is tough; some days you feel like you just can’t be bothered. You do have to be mentally tough and it has made me think about things.

“I’ve spent a long time with (Huddersfield prop) Daniel Smith while I’ve been injured and he’s been out all season.

“He said that he realised during these last few months for him you take playing rugby league for granted and I know what he means. I’ve only missed six weeks or four games – the longest I’ve been out during a season – and, even though I’ve not been out anywhere near as long as him, I realise you do take it for granted.

“I’m going to try my best to get back to it as soon as I can as I have missed it and it is really frustrating. I’m more nervous watching than actually playing; I’ve never experienced nerves like I did at Salford. I was actually scared.

“It’s much easier playing than watching. I can’t wait to get out there and start performing.”

McGillvary had scored 20 tries in 24 games before his recent absence. He suffered his injury in the warm-up before their game with St Helens, which was Australian Rick Stone’s first in charge since replacing Paul Anderson.

London, aiming to get back into Super League following their relegation in 2014, are a full-time operation and have plenty of players with top-flight experience.

They threatened Leeds Rhinos at times during their last match, causing the fallen champions problems before losing 42-28. Coached by former Sheffield Eagles hooker Andrew Henderson, they realise they have to claim a scalp of a Super League side soon if they are going to go up.

The Broncos lost out narrowly, 34-30, at Championship table-toppers Leigh Centurions in their first game before tearing Batley apart 76-16 and Huddersfield, who finished bottom of Super League, will be targeted by them.

“I’ve watched a couple of their highlights this past week and they do play some good attacking rugby,” admitted McGillvary, rugby that has had former NRL stand-off Jamie Soward at its creative hub. “We can’t take them lightly. We know it will be a tough game. We’ve played well in patches in our last three matches and are looking to put in an 80 to make sure.

“Soward’s a quality player, a big focal point for them with his kicking game and strike threat, but they have other dangers, too; we can’t just concentrate on him.”

Fortunately, however, Huddersfield have their own talisman back in action as well with stand-off Danny Brough returning from a two-game ban following an elbow on Salford’s Logan Tomkins.

Ryan Brierley, the youngster bought from Leigh earlier this year, has filled in admirably and there is a debate as to whether he will continue in the role.

But McGillvary said: “Whenever you mention Huddersfield, people think of Broughy. You need to play your experienced players in these sorts of games – it’s do-or- die time.

“Ryan has a great future ahead of him, but if he does miss out I’m sure he can’t argue given the quality Broughy has brought over a number of years.

“On his day, he’s just unbelievable; no one can touch him. Hopefully he’ll have one of those nights on Friday.”