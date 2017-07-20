Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants: Carefree Giants now dangerous opponent in Super 8s

NOW the pressure is off, Huddersfield Giants’ Ryan Hinchcliffe believes his side have earned the right to enjoy their rugby league – and that could make them dangerous.

The West Yorkshire club ensured they avoided the bottom four by beating Leigh Centurions a week ago and are now looking up the table instead.

Ryan Hinchcliffe scoring the Giants' third try against Widnes Vikings earlier this month. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

They head to Hull FC tonight and, ahead of this final regular round, are actually just five points adrift of fourth-placed Wakefield Trinity.

With relegation fears gone, head coach Rick Stone believes they can mount a surprise challenge for the semi-finals if they win tonight and start the Super 8s well.

Australian loose forward Hinchcliffe concurs and admitted: “It’s a new challenge for us now.

“We’ve reached one of our goals but now have chance to kick on and we have to take a step up another level to be honest.

“We’re not looking too far ahead but we know if we prepare well, have a good week’s training, a good understanding of what we need to do and execute our game plan we’re confident we can beat any side above us.

“But there’s some quality teams there and we have to make sure we get our own things in order first, starting at Hull.”

While Huddersfield have been improving their form, Hull’s has dropped off with the Challenge Cup holders losing their last three games.

They have slipped to fifth and need to win this evening to have any chance of clinching a top-four spot for the Super 8s which brings an extra home game.

Huddersfield's Ryan Hinchcliffe. ( Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

But former Melbourne Storm star Hinchcliffe warned: “You just have to look at their side on paper; they are a high quality team with a lot of quality individuals right across the board.

“When they put it together on the day they are probably the most dangerous team in the competition.

“They’ve been a bit of up and down but this season’s been like that for everyone.

“With us, I’m glad we don’t have to worry about that (Qualifiers) any more.

“We can focus on enjoying our rugby over the next couple of months as opposed to playing under that type of pressure every week.

“I think it’s something the group has really earned and deserved it to be able to play for the love of the game, to chase that top-four and be in some games that can be really exciting for us as a team.”