Jake Mamo the star as Huddersfield Giants move into top eight

Jake Mamo produced a man-of-the-match performance as Huddersfield Giants moved into the top eight with victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Catalans headed into the game on the back of a dreadful run of results that has seen them win only one of their last seven matches.

Huddersfield’s form has picked up of late and they were buoyed by a convincing 44-4 win over Warrington Wolves.

The Giants opened the scoring in the 13th minute as Aaron Murphy touched down after good work from Danny Brough and Dale Ferguson. Brough missed the conversion.

Catalans were their own worst enemy as two further penalties allowed Huddersfield to attack their line and send Shannon Wakeman over to score his first try of the season from close range. Brough’s goal made it 10-0.

Brough scored his first try in the 18th minute after sending Jordan Turner away from the restart and supporting inside for Turner to return the pass to his captain.

Brough took a knock in scoring the try and Martyn Ridyard took over kicking duties, converting to give the Giants a 16-point advantage.

Catalans rallied and scored in the 26th minute, Richie Myler sending Tony Gigot over to score, with Luke Walsh converting before Huddersfield closed the half with Huddersfield full-back Mamo pouncing on Leroy Cudjoe’s neat grubber kick. Ridyard converted.

The second half saw Huddersfield continue to dominate and Brough added his second try in the 46th minute – a super solo effort as he dummied his way past the Catalans defence to touch down between the posts.

Six minutes later and Mamo added his second. Catalans attacked the line before Mamo intercepted Walsh’s pass and raced 90 metres to score down the left. A missed conversion left the score at 32-6.

England international Jermaine McGillvary scored in the 54th minute after good work from Kruise Leeming, with Ridyard’s conversion extending the Giants’ lead.

Mamo completed his hat-trick in the 63rd minute when he collected a neat offload from Sebastine Ikahihifo and chipped ahead before gathering the ball and scoring between the posts. Ridyard added a simple goal.

Huddersfield hit the half-century in the 68th minute when Mamo added his fourth try. Brough and Paul Clough combined to send him over, with Ridyard’s goal bringing up the 50 points.

Sam Moa added a consolation effort with eight minutes remaining and Walsh added his second goal before McGillvary added a second try of the game and completed the scoring in the 75th minute. Ridyard’s seventh conversion completed the scoring.

Catalans Dragons: Gigot; Duport, Inu, Thornley, Yaha; Walsh, Myler; Moa, Aiton, Casty, Djalout, Bousquet, Margalet. Replacements: Anderson, Simon, Da Costa, Seguier.

Huddersfield Giants: Mamo; McGillvary. Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy; Brough, Ridyard; Ikahihifo, Leeming, Wakeman, Roberts, Ferguson, Hinchcliffe. Replacements: Rapira, Clough, Mellor, O’Brien.

Referee: C Kendall