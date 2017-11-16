Jermaine McGillvary revelling in World Cup battle

Jermaine McGillvary has applauded England colleague Kevin Brown’s international renaissance and revealed the stand-off was crucial during his own development at Huddersfield Giants.

The pair will link together once more when Wayne Bennett’s side face Papua New Guinea in a World Cup quarter-final in Melbourne on Sunday.

Brown was initially down the pecking order in the England squad with St George Illawarra star Gareth Widdop starting the opening two games at No 6 alongside Castleford Tigers’ Luke Gale.

However, with Widdop reverting to full-back, the 33-year-old Warrington Wolves playmaker earned a start against France on Sunday and impressed so much he has retained his place for the first sudden-death encounter.

While still at Huddersfield, Brown was picked by then England coach Steve McNamara during the 2010 Four Nations Down Under but, to the surprise of some, was not considered again until Bennett’s arrival last year.

But England winger McGillvary – who played alongside him at Giants between 2010 and 2013 – told The Yorkshire Post: “The last two games he’s played – the Samoa game (in May) and France – he’s performed really well.

“He came in this week and took his chance. I told him after that match that Wayne would have a headache now.

“Wayne’s put his trust in him again and rightly so as he was outstanding. I thought he defended and attacked really well and hopefully now he can build on that and crack on against PNG.

“Browny is a good friend of mine. I was a young lad when he was at Huddersfield and he took me under his wing, took me out for dinner, invited me around to his house and then over to his wedding in Wigan as well.

“I always kept in touch with Browny after he left (for Widnes).

“He’s very caring, one of the game’s good guys and it’s good to see him back in the England fold like this.”

Most people, though, are still talking about McGillvary who has been a revelation in the tournament, scoring four tries in three appearances and making life a misery for opponents with his thunderous carries.

Some of his statistics are staggering which makes Sunday’s likely match-up with Papuan star Garry Lo all the more mouthwatering.

PNG’s hulking winger, who joins Castleford after the World Cup from Championship side Sheffield Eagles, has brought the competition to life with his blistering runs and all-action style.

However, 24-year-old Lo departed Sunday’s 64-0 win over the USA with an ankle injury and his inclusion will be in doubt until later in the week.

McGillvary, 29, hopes he does play and said: “He’s something new. I know Ben Blackmore, who plays for Sheffield, and he told me about Garry Lo about a year ago and said he’s just like a human wrecking ball.

“He said he was a really good player back then and you can see why but I’ve faced a lot of very good wingers in the past and am looking forward to this test.

“I always like to play good players and see where I am and I’ve no preference if their big, fast, strong or tricky.

“Lo definitely looks like a great prospect and he’s still only a young man. From what I’ve seen of him, Cas fans have plenty to look forward to.

“He is something they probably haven’t got; they have a lot of good, fast, quality wingers but he’s something a bit different and Cas supporters will be very excited and so they should be.”

McGillvary, who scored twice against France after being cleared of a biting charge in the previous win against Lebanon, insisted: “PNG are a quality team and unbeaten, too.

“Ireland have been playing good rugby but Papua beat them as well in a tight game, showing they can not only blow sides away but stick in with teams as well.

“We’re expecting a really physical test which is what we’ve always seen through their history – they are always up for the physical battle whether running hard or tackling hard, they’ll be putting bodies on the line.

“They have such passion as we’ve seen in those home games. The fans really get behind them and it will be a tough challenge, but we’re a quality side.”

Meanwhile, with McGillvary having caught the attention of NRL clubs recently, he has admitted he would consider a move to Australia later in his career although he is contracted with hometown Huddersfield until the end of 2020.

“I’ve not fielded any interest but if there was I’d definitely look at it,” he said.

“You want to play against the best players in the world and that’s not just because of what I’ve seen out here now – I’ve always thought that.

“I like to challenge myself. I’ve never had that (signing) opportunity and still haven’t but it’s nice to hear certain people in the game and media here saying nice things about me.

“A lot of those people, though, were saying different things about me 12 or 24 months ago…”