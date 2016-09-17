Lawrence insists no sulking as pressure mounts up

MICHAEL LAWRENCE says Huddersfield Giants must show how desperate they are for Super League survival.

They head into tomorrow’s vital game against Leeds Rhinos in dire need of a victory after the embarrassing 48-40 loss at Leigh Centurions a week ago.

Wretched Huddersfield were 42-10 down by half-time at the Championship club who duly secured promotion.

The result leaves Rick Stone’s relegation-threatened side needing to win both remaining games – they are at rivals Hull KR next Saturday – to clinch third place in the Qualifiers and secure their Super League standing for 2017.

“It was very disappointing to come up with what we did at Leigh,” conceded back-row Lawrence.

“We went through the video on Monday and it wasn’t pleasant watching but we’ve dusted ourselves off. Sulking is not going to help us.

“It’s still in our own hands – if we can knock off these next two games we’re safe – but we’re going to have to play a lot better to get the result.”

Huddersfield-born Lawrence has played more than 200 games for the club since debuting in 2007 and has enjoyed the highs of challenging at the top, winning the League Leaders’ Shield just three years ago.

Twelve months ago they faced Leeds, too, for top spot but lost out to Ryan Hall’s famous try after the final hooter – and have fallen so badly they finished this campaign bottom of Super League.

Lawrence, 26, added: “It’s a different kind of pressure now but we need to learn to handle it better. Obviously we didn’t handle it well in the last minute last year.

“This time we need to start well and handle the pressure all the way through.

“If we knew what has gong wrong this season, we’d have solved it a long time ago.

“All we can do is focus on what we can control; we’re desperate and we need to show that.”

Front-rower Brad Singleton is set to make his 100th appearance for Leeds Rhinos, who could be unchanged tomorrow from the 32-0 win over Batley Bulldogs eight days ago..

Giants’ Scott Grix, Tom Symonds, Kyle Wood and Ryan Brierley are all in contention for a recall.