Mamo’s long-awaited debut only bright spot for Giants

HUDDERSFIELD Giants’ Jake Mamo admitted his long-awaited debut was “soured” by the manner of their 29-22 defeat against Catalans Dragons.

The Australian full-back was the club’s high-profile close-season signing but Wednesday’s wretched home loss was his first game after breaking his ankle when hit by a motorbike while on holiday in Bali last September.

Jake Mamo

Mamo – who did not arrive in the UK until February – had endured problems in his recovery and, therefore, missed the opening nine fixtures of the campaign.

He played the full 80 minutes against Catalans, though, and showed some bright moments in attack, scoring a first-half try before Huddersfield deteriorated badly after the break and slipped to yet another defeat.

“First and foremost, I was happy to finally get out there on the field as it has been a long time coming for me,” conceded the 22-year-old.

“Obviously it was soured a little bit by not winning.

“We have a lot of things to work on and we will stick together and, hopefully, pick it up.

“It is always nice to score like that but there’s more important things than that at the moment and as a team we need to focus on what we need to do.

“There was a few things I wasn’t really happy with personally, but it was the first game.

“I’ll just take what I can from it, take the mistakes and try and learn from them for next week and not do them again.

“It was just good to get a game under my belt, though, and get through it unscathed.”

Mamo, who worked with Huddersfield coach Rick Stone at Newcastle, signed in December in the deal that saw Giants second-row Joe Wardle head to the NRL club.

The former New South Wales State of Origin Under-20s star is expected to bring some flair and potency to their backline but currently it is steel they need more than anything.

They have gone seven games without a win and Stone admitted: “The players have got some explaining to do.

“I can’t keep defending them like this. They have to take some responsibility.

“If they don’t change we’re not going to win too many games especially if we keep serving teams victory up on a platter like that.

“I should be concerned.”

They head to Warrington Wolves on Easter Monday when former Junior Kangaroo international Mamo should come up against Kurt Gidley, his mentor in the No 1 jersey at Newcastle.

He said: “I’ve said it a couple of times, I think we’re all right in attack and all right in defence.

“The big thing is errors and it has been for the last couple of weeks.

“As individual players, we all need to fix up and I think nearly everyone in the team, including myself, probably made one tonight and that’s what really got us. If we didn’t make five or six of those errors I reckon we would win the game.”