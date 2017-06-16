McGillvary warns Huddersfield Giants ‘no room for errors’

HUDDERSFIELD Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary says his side must now treat every game like a final to make sure their recent progress is not wasted.

They host St Helens tonight having, crucially, climbed out of the bottom four with Saturday’s record-breaking 56-12 win at Catalans Dragons.

The Fartowners have now secured three victories from their last four games, scoring 100 points alone in their last two outings having eviscerated Warrington Wolves 44-4.

Another win this evening will see them replace Wigan Warriors in seventh and move to within a point of sixth-placed Saints.

However, both Catalans and Warrington below them are within touching distance and 11th placed Leigh Centurions are only four points adrift so there is no room for error if Giants are to avoid the Qualifiers.

“We need to stick to what we’re doing,” admitted McGillvary, with just five more games before the season splits for the Super 8s.

“Every game now is a final as we’re coming up into that 23 round mark. We can’t look too far ahead; our aim at the start of the year was to get in the top eight and that is still our aim.

“Whether it’s eighth or higher we’ll see but we must concentrate on getting the results to kick on.”

Huddersfield finished bottom last term but have shown plenty of signs recently that they can escape the ignominy and jeopardy of the Middle Eights once more.

Giants drew 14-14 at Saints earlier in the season but Australian chief Justin Holbrook has joined since and picked up three wins from his opening four games.

“They are a quality side and with a new coach coming in they have come up with some really good displays under him especially that one at Magic Weekend against Hull,” added McGillvary.

“There’s no easy games; everyone is beating everyone else it seems and it just shows – we were near the bottom and written off but got some results to rise up and Saints came up with that win against Wigan, too.

“We have to make sure we play to the best of our ability.”

Giants have lost Jordan Turner to a hamstring injury but have forward Ukuma Ta’ai back for the first time since March.