Search

New deal as Giants star battles back

Jared Simpson

Jared Simpson

0
Have your say

UTILITY-BACK Jared Simpson has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at Huddersfield Giants until the end of 2018.

Simpson burst on to the scene in 2015, but has since had a frustrating time with injuries. He is now fully fit following a knee problem and said: “I’m over the moon and very grateful to (coach) Rick Stone for the opportunity.

“He has stuck by me and saw how hard I worked in the off season and it was really frustrating that I injured my medial knee ligament in the pre-season trial against Bradford.

“I’m fit now and raring to go and the medical department, especially Ollie Waite, have been a massive help in getting me back ahead of schedule.

“I’m going to train hard and hopefully now I’m back for good. I just want to help the boys out whether that is in training or on the pitch playing and I would love to get back out on the field as soon as possible.

“Rick has put a lot of faith in me and when I get back out on the field I intend to repay him and the fans who have been so supportive.”

Stone said: “Everyone loves Jared and what he stands for.

“He’s a local bloke who just loves playing for the team and the town which is a really impressive trait.

“His meticulous work ethic and his attention to detail is what stands him out from a lot of blokes. Ever since I have been here he hasn’t had much luck injury-wise with a hamstring strain and a medial knee injury at the Bradford trial.

“He’s back now and training well and he’s available for selection this week and will come into the mix.”

Back to the top of the page