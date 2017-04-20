New deal as Giants star battles back

UTILITY-BACK Jared Simpson has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at Huddersfield Giants until the end of 2018.

Simpson burst on to the scene in 2015, but has since had a frustrating time with injuries. He is now fully fit following a knee problem and said: “I’m over the moon and very grateful to (coach) Rick Stone for the opportunity.

“He has stuck by me and saw how hard I worked in the off season and it was really frustrating that I injured my medial knee ligament in the pre-season trial against Bradford.

“I’m fit now and raring to go and the medical department, especially Ollie Waite, have been a massive help in getting me back ahead of schedule.

“I’m going to train hard and hopefully now I’m back for good. I just want to help the boys out whether that is in training or on the pitch playing and I would love to get back out on the field as soon as possible.

“Rick has put a lot of faith in me and when I get back out on the field I intend to repay him and the fans who have been so supportive.”

Stone said: “Everyone loves Jared and what he stands for.

“He’s a local bloke who just loves playing for the team and the town which is a really impressive trait.

“His meticulous work ethic and his attention to detail is what stands him out from a lot of blokes. Ever since I have been here he hasn’t had much luck injury-wise with a hamstring strain and a medial knee injury at the Bradford trial.

“He’s back now and training well and he’s available for selection this week and will come into the mix.”