Turner happy for Giants to go under the radar

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ Jordan Turner has warned their Super 8s rivals that the West Yorkshire club has more star quality than many realise.

They head to champions Wigan Warriors this evening fully realising they need, in all likelihood, to win all remaining five fixtures to have a chance of forcing their way into the semi-finals.

But they started with an impressive victory over Wakefield Trinity and Turner – their recent signing from Canberra Raiders –believes they have enough calibre to push on against the odds.

“We know every game is literally a semi-final for us now,” said the former Hull FC utility player, who won the 2014 Grand Final with St Helens.

“But I do think we go under the radar a bit here. There’s quite a few players in our team who in the recent past have played in some of the biggest games around.

“We have internationals, too, and I think the fact we have to win every game will bring the best out of some people including myself.”

Clearly, with the likes of Scotland captain and 2013 Man of Steel Danny Brough, England duo Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe plus NRL Grand Final winner Ryan Hinchcliffe, Turner has a valid point.

That said, Wigan have their own raft of stellar players and are in similar need of multiple wins, sitting eighth, just below Giants on points difference.

Saints fans would certainly love it, though, if old boy Turner could help inflict the defeat that would all but end rivals Wigan’s hopes of an Old Trafford return.

“That’s something I’ve never actually thought about,” he insisted.

“I had a great time at Saints, obviously, but all I’m bothered about now is getting Huddersfield in the top-four.”

The strong-running centre made a successful return in the Wakefield win, the 28-year-old having injured a hamstring in only his second game after arriving from the NRL in early June.

“I felt like I was out for a long time as this has been the most significant injury of my career,” explained Turner.

“Fortunately, I’ve been quite lucky in that I’ve never had any serious length injury before; this eight weeks has been the longest.

“It felt great, though, and I can’t wait to get going at Wigan, too.”