Turner’s return a huge fillip for us – McGillvary

ENGLAND star Jermaine McGillvary cannot wait to see Jordan Turner make his long-awaited return in Huddersfield Giants colours tonight.

The ex-Hull FC centre joined from NRL side Canberra Raiders in May but frustratingly tore his hamstring in only his second appearance, the 56-12 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Turner, who won the 2014 Grand Final with St Helens, has missed the last six games but should finally get chance to get going again this evening when Wakefield Trinity arrive for the Super 8s opener.

Giants winger McGillvary said: “He’s only played twice for us but really showed his class, especially in that game in France.

“He scored one on his debut (v Warrington) and set another couple up over there and the way he started for us was outstanding.

“That injury set him back but he’s been training with us now for the last two or three weeks getting into shape.

“Hopefully he gets a run out and he can show people what he was doing before.”

Huddersfield, in eighth, start the Super 8s five points adrift of the top-four but victory this evening would narrow the gap to rivals Wakefield to just three.

McGillvary is well aware, then, of how crucial getting a positive result truly is.

“This first game is massive for us,” he said.

“We need to set the tone for these Eights and it is really important we get off to a winning start.

“We want to ruffle some feathers in this competition, not just make the numbers up, and if we can string some wins together, who knows?”

Wakefield are well set themselves, though, with Australian half-back Jacob Miller hoping to be fit after a broken leg.

McGillvary, 29, added: “They have been really consistent this term and played well all season.

“We’ve had a couple of tough games already, each winning one apiece, and we know it won’t be easy. But we’ve come back in after a bit of time off and are looking to go again now.”

Turner’s return could see Lee Gaskell switch to half-back alongside former Trinity scrum-half Danny Brough.