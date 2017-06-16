Versatility of Jordan Rankin makes him perfect fit for Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD Giants coach Rick Stone believes it is a “massive bonus” being able to sign NRL star Jordan Rankin at such a critical stage of the season.

The West Yorkshire club last night confirmed it had recruited the versatile Australian back from Wests Tigers on a deal until the end of the season.

He’s got tremendous utility value, has been over in Super League before and made his NRL debut in 2008 at only 16 years old, so he’s got a lot of experience. Rick Stone on Jordan Rankin

Rankin, largely playing full-back and half-back, scored 21 tries in 47 games for Hull FC during his first spell in Super League between 2014 and 2015 having moved from Gold Coast Titans.

He returned to Australia last season and added seven tries in 22 appearances for Wests on the wing, but has played just once for the Sydney club this term.

Due to be out of contract at the end of this campaign, Rankin was looking for a fresh opportunity.

He is a perfect fit for Huddersfield as they seek to augment their squad to make sure they secure a top-eight place and avoid the Qualifiers.

“The main attraction in Jordan Rankin is his ability to play in nearly every position in the backline,” said Stone.

“He’s played in the outside-backs, in the halves and played a whole NRL season on the wing.

“He’s got tremendous utility value, has been over in Super League before and made his NRL debut in 2008 at only 16 years old, so he’s got a lot of experience.

“It’s a good opportunity for him to come over and play and it’s a great place for him to further his career. We’re delighted as he adds skill, speed, experience and some real flexibility to our team. To bring such a quality player in at this time of year is a huge bonus.”

His capture follows quickly after Giants also looked at the NRL to bring another former Hull star Jordan Turner back from Canberra Raiders last month although, unfortunately, he is now sidelined by injury.

Rankin, 25, will fly into the UK as soon as he receives his work permit.