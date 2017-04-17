Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants: Tom Symonds confident togetherness can help Giants end slump

HUDDERSFIELD Giants second-row Tom Symonds admits his side have got to “stick together” to make sure their season does not unravel again.

They head to Warrington Wolves today having not won in their last seven games, leaving themselves in a precarious position in tenth.

One of the few positives of their 29-22 defeat at home to Catalans Dragons last Wednesday was the sight of Symonds back on the field, the Australian having been sidelined with a knee injury since the opening day win at Widnes.

“It is good to be back,” he said, although he will not feature today as the club’s medical staff ease him in after three months out.

“It was a frustrating result against Catalans. Obviously, it was really good to get back out there and get some minutes but now we’ve just got to stick together in these tough times.

“We’re in a really tough spot at the moment but the only way we’re going to get out of it is with hard work so we’ll stick at it.”

Warrington are a side who endured their own difficult start, failing to win in their opening six games but breathing life into their campaign with a draw versus Hull before beating Leeds Rhinos and Widnes Vikings.

Symonds, who joined from Manly Sea Eagles last June to quickly become embroiled in a relegation battle, admitted: “They’ve had their tough time.

“To be fair, they’re probably still not right out of it but it does show if you stick solid for long enough the tide will turn.

“That’s what we’re going to have to do.”

Huddersfield are still without captain Leroy Cudjoe (knee) but Ryan Brierley and Daniel Smith come into the 19-man squad,

Warrington duo Ryan Atkins and Matty Russell drop out injured but they welcome back England trio Mike Cooper, Daryl Clark and Joe Westerman.