We need to win two out of three games – Stone

HUDDERSFIELD Giants head coach Rick Stone admits his side can ill afford to lose any more Super League games.

A poor 36-20 defeat at Salford Red Devils – the scoreline actually flattered the West Yorkshire club – saw them slip to eighth spot in the table, just two points above Catalans Dragons in ninth place with three games to go.

Stone said: “I think we’ll definitely have to win two out of our last three to make sure we are safe.

“Salford were the better team, no doubt, as they managed the game really well.

“For the first 20 minutes it was a contest but our errors and lack of polish with the last plays let them off the hook,” admitted Stone.

Giants’ hopes were not helped when losing in-form prop Sebastine Ikahihifo in the early exchanges following a nasty head knock.

“He’s a big player for us Seb but our offence was not our major issue – it was how we defended,” added Stone.

“Salford kept the foot on the throat as good as anyone in the last few weeks and as we got a little bit more tired we became more vulnerable and they took advantage.

“A couple of 40/20s from Michael Dobson helped them and we are disappointed especially after we’d showed up well in the last few weeks.

“I think Seb’s okay but with the way he went down and with the seven-day protocol I don’t think he’ll be playing against Widnes on Friday.”

Huddersfield were without England winger Jermaine McGillvary after he suffered a back spasm in training on Saturday while Nathan Mason and Aaron Murphy were also injured at Salford leaving them doubtful for Friday’s crunch game.