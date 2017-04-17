Winless run goes on for frustrated Giants

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone bemoaned his side’s bad luck after Danny Brough fired just inches wide with a dramatic last-gasp touchline conversion attempt in their defeat at Warrington.

Warrington trailed 20-16 on the hour at the Halliwell Jones Stadium but two tries in three minutes from Rhys Evans and Toby King looked to have settled a tense encounter.

In a dramatic finale, Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary crossed in the corner as the hooter sounded, but Brough was inches wide with his touchline conversion attempt in a bid to claim a draw.

Harvey Livett, Kurt Gidley and Daryl Clark also crossed for Warrington, with Declan Patton landing three goals.

Half-back Brough was the key figure for the Giants as he scored a try and landed four goals but it was not enough to prevent their slide down the table. McGillvary, Jake Mamo and Darnell McIntosh crossed but Huddersfield have now failed to win in eight games.

Stone said: “It was a toss of the coin sort of kick from the touchline, probably on Danny’s right side being a left-footer.

“He had one in the first half which he struck a fraction left and this one went a bit right – but there’s no dramas. We are not getting a lot of luck or 50-50 decisions and it tends to happen when you are not winning.”

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford, Evans, T King, Livett, Lineham, Patton, Gidley, Hill, Clark, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, Cooper. Substitutes: Philbin, Dwyer, G. King, Savelio.

Huddersfield Giants: Mamo, McGillvary, S. Wood, Murphy, McIntosh, Brough, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Mellor, Roberts, Clough. Substitutes:Rapira, Leeming, Mason, Dickinson.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL)