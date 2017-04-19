Albert Kelly extends his Hull FC contract to the delight of Lee Radford

Hull FC coach Lee Radford believes there is even more to come from electric Albert Kelly after the half-back agreed a new one-year deal at the KCOM Stadium.

The Australian joined from city rivals Hull KR on a 12-month deal last winter and has proved one of the best signings in Super League this term.

Hull FC. Hull's head coach Lee Radford. ( Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

After seeing him score nine tries in just eight appearances so far, and provide so much creativity, Hull have moved quickly to exercise an extension clause in his contract enabling to stay until the end of 2018.

Kelly, 26, has formed a fine partnership with Marc Sneyd and he said: “I’m very pleased to have signed my new deal.

“My girls are happy, I’m happy and I’m really excited for what’s to come.

“I like to think that I’ve been playing well recently and I’m in a happy place. It was really a no-brainer to stay here.

“I like to think I’m getting back to my best form and with another year under my belt, I think I can get better.

“I want for us to be competitive and to be challenging for all three pieces of silverware on offer and make sure that we’re fighting to be up there towards the top.”

Radford, whose side host Castleford Tigers on Sunday and sit joint-fourth, added: “I’m really happy with Albert’s contribution to the club since he came in.

“He’s settled in really well on and off the field and he provides us with that bit of offensive X factor.

“I’m sure there’s still plenty to come from him moving forward throughout the remainder of this season.”