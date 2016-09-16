Battle to clinch top spot out of our hands – Radford

THEY have been league leaders for the majority of the season but now, with just two games remaining, Hull FC head coach Lee Radford has to begrudgingly accept top spot is probably out of reach.

The Ladbrokes Challenge Cup victors visit Wakefield Trinity Wildcats tonight having failed to win either of their two matches since those Wembley heroics.

Defeat with a severely-weakened team at St Helens was expected, losing at home to Wigan Warriors when in a commanding position was not.

A series of uncharacteristic errors late on saw Hull squander a winning position to fall 18-12 last Friday meaning, all of a sudden, their destiny is no longer in their own hands.

The upshot of it all is, if Warrington Wolves beat Wigan Warriors tomorrow night, they will finish first even before next Friday’s KCOM Stadium meeting with the Black and Whites which everyone previously thought would be the perfect decider.

There has been inevitable talk of suffering from the infamous ‘Wembley Hangover’, the plight that tends to curse whoever wins the Challenge Cup for the following few weeks.

But, talking to The Yorkshire Post, Radford maintained: “I don’t think we are; I thought our energy against Wigan was outstanding. Ultimately, our lack of execution down their end of the field and three errors cost us a game of football.

“The handling errors were what we call dollies, too: ones we should have kept hold of. I don’t think we’re suffering anything from the cup but at this level you have to take your chances and can’t afford those sorts of errors.

“With our skill-set, we’d expect not to make any of them but unfortunately one came after the other and, after the last, it’s gone.

“That’s how tight the competition is. The crying shame is the lads who came up with the errors all played really well.

“But four years from now, or whenever, all people will talk about are those mistakes.”

Warrington, who Hull beat at Wembley, are now three points clear with those two games to go and in pole position to deny FC the treble.

“I spoke to the players today and we know it’s well and truly out of our control,” added Radford.

“All we can do is, if we win both our games, finish second or first but if we only win one we might come third.

“We’ve got to win both and make sure we get a home semi-final.

“It’s just about refocusing for Wakefield. We know how important it is to win.”

Wakefield have the worst current record in the game having lost their last seven matches, coach Chris Chester labelling them the “dumbest team in the competition” after the latest reverse against Catalans Dragons.

Radford added: “You could say they have nothing to play for but it’s their last home game and they’ll want a performance.

“Champion teams win games, though, and we have to go there and do that.”

At least Hull go first meaning, if they do win tonight, there will be added pressure on Warrington tomorow.

Then, of course, the East Yorkshire club will be wanting Wigan to do them a favour by defeating Tony Smith’s side and setting up that final night decider.

Given third-placed Wigan themselves need points to try and secure a top-two place and home semi-final, that should be a fascinating game although Radford maintains he won’t be making a special effort to tune in.

“We’ve got a staff night out on Friday,” he said.

“I’m sure we’ll end up watching the game somewhere. But I’ll be getting considerably drunk so I won’t pay too much attention.”

He is right to do so; for all the League Leaders’ Shield would be nice, it is the Grand Final that is uppermost in everybody’s minds,

Regardless of what happens now and next week, that remains very much in their sights.