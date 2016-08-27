Challange Cup final: Hull 12 Warrington 10 - Five talking points...

Hull have won at Wembley.

The black and whites seemed to be heading for more heartbreak when they trailed 10-0 to Warrington Wolves with a quarter of the Challenge Cup final remaining, but moments of magic from half-back Marc Sneyd turned the game on its head.

Here are five talking points from Hull's first Cup final triumph at the national stadium.

1: Marc Sneyd was substituted 20 minutes into his previous appearance at Wembley, when his then side Castleford lost to Leeds Rhinos.

He struggled to make an impact for an hour against Warrington, but then came up with a game-breaking contribution.

He landed a 40-20 to put Hull on the attack, then Mahe Fonua scored from the No 7's chip. Sneyd converted, was involved twice in Jamie Shaul's equalising try with seven minutes left and won the Cup with his second conversion.

Warrington Wolves' Ryan Atkins is tackled by Hull FC's Chris Green (left) and Sika Manu during the Challenge Cup Final (PA)

2: Shaul deserved to be on the winning side after an astonishing play in the first half.

Hull looked to offload at every opportunity. It cost them when Chris Sandow intercepted from Frank Pritchard and went 80 metres before being overhauled by Shaul's remarkable chase back. Matty Russell's try from acting-half on the next play was tough on the Hull full-back. He could have taken longer to get off Sandow, but would have risked a yellow card.

3: Finals are won and lost by fine margins. Warrington were the better side for an hour, but Hull's defence was outstanding.

Crucially, Kurt Gidley was off target with a short-range penalty attempt, just to the left of the posts, at the start of the second half.

Hull fans enjoyed their day out at Wembley (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Then he again failed to hit the target following Ben Currie's try on 53 minutes. The influential Australian suffered a facial wound and was off the field when Hull staged their astonishing rally.

4: It may not have been the most open final, but Cup deciders do not get much more exciting and the finish was the most thrilling since Hull pipped Leeds in the dying moments 11 years ago.

After so many Cup final defeats in the past and previous Wembley setbacks it was impossible to begrudge Hull their win – and massive credit goes to coach Lee Radford, who has endured some tough times during his spell in charge and Hull's board for sticking with him.

It is also good to see Gareth Ellis – a loser against Hull for Leeds in 2005 – collecting a winner's medal and lifting the trophy.

5: The crowd of 76,235 was the lowest since the Challenge Cup final returned to Wembley in 2006. There were banks of empty seats, particularly at the Warrington end it is disappointing the sport's annual showpiece does not attract a sell-out.

That said, both sets of supporters contributed to a superb atmosphere and the Hull supporters' celebrations during the lap of hour will be a lasting memory.

Rugby league does know how to stage a party and as an event it was outstanding. The fans' choir, led by Aled Jones, was a pre-match highlight.