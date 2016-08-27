Challenge Cup final: Full strength Hull steeled for Warrington final battle

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Hull coach Lee Radford was able to name his strongest side for today's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final.

Dean Hadley and Jordan Thompson were the unlucky pair to miss out from Hull's initial 19-man squad.

Warrington are unchanged from last week's narrow win over Castleford Tigers. Joe Westerman, a former Hull player, had been in doubt due to injury, but was given the all-clear.

Hull will be captained by Gareth Ellis, who played alongside Ryan Bailey – one of Warrington's substitutes – for Leeds Rhinos when they lost to Hull in the 2005 final.

The sprinklers were on the Wembley pitch before the game as the crowd built up in hot, muggy conditions.

Hull FC and Warrington kicks off at 3pm

There was an early success for Yorkshire when Castleford Academy beat St Peter's, of Wigan, 12-6 in the Year 7 Champion Schools curtain-raiser.

St Peter's led 6-0, but Castleford levelled before half-time when Ryley Brown crossed and Mason Hare added the extras.

Daniel Gale scored the winning try in the second half, from Brown's kick, Hare again converting.

The teams for the Challenge Cup final are:

Hull: Shaul, Michaels, Fonua, Yeaman, Talanoa, Tuimavave, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Ellis. Subs Bowden, Pritchard, Washbrook, Green.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford, Russell, T King, Atkins, Evans, Gidley, Sandow, Hill, Clark, Sims, Currie, Hughes, Westerman. Subs G King, Dwyer, Westwood, Bailey.

