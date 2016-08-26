Challenge Cup Final: Warrington’s Jack Hughes ready to trasp chance in Wembley classic

WARRINGTON WOLVES second-row Jack Hughes believes the scene is set for a classic Challenge Cup final.

The in-form forward, who also enjoyed a successful year on loan at Huddersfield Giants from Wigan Warriors last season, is looking forward to his first taste of the Wembley showdown.

He was 18th man when Wigan defeated the Airlie Birds in the 2013 final but starts tomorrow as the two best sides in Super League go head-to-head.

“This Hull side is a lot better than the one three years ago,” said Hughes, with vibrant FC top of the league just a point ahead of his own team.

“They are where they are for the right reasons and earning all the respect they deserve.

“You couldn’t have written this any better; first and second in the league, both sides on for a treble, it makes for a great game.

“I’m sure both will do everything they can to be the best. It’s a massive match.”

Hughes, 24, is undoubtedly ready to grasp his opportunity, having missed out in 2013.

“Wigan did the double that year and I did manage to play later in the Grand Final but not Wembley,” he explained.

“Obviously, I still got the whole experience – the hotel, training at Wembley on the Friday – but the walking out with the boys, actually playing and that side of things I missed out on.

“I think Chris Tuson was on the bench instead but that was nice for him as he had to retire early from playing not long after.

“I’ve got my chance now, though, and I’m proud of that. I can’t wait.”

Huddersfield, of course, have gone from Super League semi-finalists to bottom of the competition in just 12 months.

“I hope they get out of the Qualifiers – I think they will be okay,” said Hughes.

“I’m grateful to Huddersfield. I went there last year to play every week, find some consistency, improve myself a little bit and that’s exactly what I got.

“Then this move to Warrington could not have gone any better.

“We’ve a guaranteed semi-final spot in a few weeks’ time, a massive game now and, though it’s tough work to do the treble, we’ll probably get the first part of it ticked off on Saturday.”