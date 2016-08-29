Challenge Cup: Gracious Tony Smith pays tribute to patient Adam Pearson

DEFEATED Challenge Cup final coach Tony Smith felt Hull’s famous win was a lesson to impatient club bosses.

Lee Radford became the first coach to steer Hull to Wembley victory thanks to a dramatic fightback from 10-0 down in the final quarter against Smith’s Warrington Wolves.

It was an emotional win for Hull-born Radford, a former FC player, in his third season in the position.

Smith was sporting in defeat and said: “Congratulations to Hull.

“They have got rid of a hoodoo they’ve had over them regarding Wembley.

“Well done to Lee. I think it has been great for their club to stick by a young coach who was probably under some pressure last year at certain stages, probably from the stands rather than anywhere else.

“Well done to Adam Pearson for sticking with a young coach, to have faith in him and support him. They are having a terrific year and it’s probably a lesson for many people out there in the stands.

“If you give a young coach a chance to shine they can come through.

“Well done to Lee and the club for sticking by him and the coaching staff.”

Hull half-back Marc Sneyd won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match, but Smith said his vote would have gone to hooker Danny Houghton.

Smith declared himself proud of his team’s defensive effort and insisted they will handle the pain of Wembley defeat.

“It’s tough,” conceded the head coach who has previously led Warrington to three Challenge Cup wins.

“But if you can’t handle losing a big final you don’t compete in them either. Our test will be if we get to another one, to go and try and reverse that.”