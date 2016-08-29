Challenge Cup: Hull FC’s heroes are hailed for making Wembley history

HULL FC chairman Adam Pearson last night revealed he had written off any chance of his side producing the dream Challenge Cup final victory that had been 151 years in the making.

The East Yorkshire club will enjoy a heroes’ welcome at a homecoming in Queens Gardens this afternoon with thousands of fans expected to attend following Saturday’s epic 12-10 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Hull's players celebrate winning the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup. 2(Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It was, of course, the first time Hull had won at Wembley, at the ninth attempt and, understandably, the result brought scenes of utter jubilation for one half of the city.

However, favourites Hull – winning the competition for only the fourth time – were 10-0 down after an hour and struggling to make any impact.

Pearson admitted: “I just couldn’t see us getting back into the game. Everyone around me said they thought it might come, but I was sat there and just couldn’t see it.

“This team don’t know when they are beaten, though. To be associated with a team that has that kind of resolve and that kind of desire to win is something special.”

Mahe Fonua’s try gave Lee Radford’s side a chance before Jamie Shaul, the Hull-born full-back, scored the winning try in the 73rd minute, prompting reminders of Paul Cooke’s famous late effort that won the 2005 final against Leeds Rhinos in Cardiff.

Lance Todd Trophy winner Marc Sneyd converted both tries and Pearson continued: “Some of our fans have waited 50 or 60 years for this, to win at Wembley, and it means the world to them.

“I’m so happy for them and it was the perfect way to do it with Jamie Shaul, a local lad, getting over for the winning try.

“I’m delighted for Lee Radford, for Richard Horne, Andy Last, Motu Tony and all the staff, they’ve all done their part this season, but it’s those 17 players on the pitch; they were simply magnificent.”

Hull had to do it the hard way, too, beating all their fellow top-five teams on the way to lifting the trophy.

Victory was particularly gratifying for Radford, who lost at Wembley with Hull as a player in 2008 but has now earned his first success as a head coach, leading his hometown club to a victory that will remain priceless.

Legends of the sport such as David Topliss, Steve ‘Knocker’ Norton and Lee Crooks all tried and failed to win at Wembley with Hull.

Radford rightly admitted: “This is history making.

“So many teams prior to us, so many unbelievable players, have not achieved what we did.

“I feel privileged and proud of putting this group of players together.

“You can’t manufacture chemistry and friendship. We have been mocked, but that togetherness won us the cup final.

“Throughout this competition we have been clinical and dominant and nobody can begrudge us taking that cup back to Hull. My greatest achievement is putting that together.”

Another local lad, the combative hooker Danny Houghton, came up with the crucial play, a remarkable last-ditch tackle to deny Ben Currie a try in the 78th minute that left team-mates, opponents and supporters alike in awe.

Captain Gareth Ellis, who added the Challenge Cup to the Super League and World Club Challenge titles he won with Leeds Rhinos, admitted: “I don’t think it’s quite sunk in what we have achieved.

“It was relief more than anything else at the end; we knew Warrington could keep coming at us.

“There was a lot of talk about Hull’s hoodoo here but finally we have done it.

“We will be the group who will always be remembered as the first Hull team to win at Wembley.

“It’s right up there as probably my best achievement in the game, particularly lifting the trophy there at the end as captain.

“You dream about it as a kid. To finally get to do it is special.”

The celebrations have not stopped since the final whistle and they are not likely to any time soon, either.

Hull head to St Helens on Friday looking for the points to edge them closer to a second piece of silverware – the League Leaders’ Shield.

However, it is expected Radford may need to call upon some of his fringe players depending on the recovery – playing-wise and partying – of these newly- installed Black and Whites legends.

