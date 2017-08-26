Challenge Cup ratings: Who made am impact as inspired Hull FC edged Wigan at Wembley...

Have your say

Hull FC claimed the Challenge Cup trophy for a second year in a row after an inspired performance against Wigan at Wembley.

Peter Smith rates all the performances...

1 Jamie Shaul: At fault for Wigan’s first try, but recovered well and made a vital late tackle 8

2 Mahe Fonua: Most years would have been the Lance Todd Trophy winner. Two tries and strong returning the ball 9

4 Josh Griffin: Didn’t have any real attacking chances, but was defensively strong 7

3 Carlos Tuimavave: Was targeted on defense, but stood up well though few opportunities with the ball 7

5 Fetuli Talanoa: Scored a superb try, defended well and was very safe with ball in hand 8

6 Albert Kelly: Created the vital third Hull try, always a threat, combined well with his half-back partner and made some key tackles 9

7 Marc Sneyd: Made the difference. His kicking game was outstanding and three conversions proved vital. Worthy Lance Todd winner 9

8 Scott Taylor: Big first stint helped Hull get on top after Wigan made the better start 8

9 Danny Houghton: Usual huge effort, though not as influential as last year 7

10 Liam Watts: Some errors, but led Hull’s pack, particularly in his second spell 8

21 Sika Manu: Ran and defended well on the edges 7

12 Mark Minichiello: Was relatively quiet, but did some solid defensive work 7

13 Gareth Ellis: Deserved his winning Wembley farewell. Was a composed leader throughout 8

Subs

14 Jake Connor: Introduced late, but added some important energy 7

22 Josh Bowden: Strong stint in the first half 7

17 Danny Washbrook: Solid and dependable display 7

15 Chris Green: Made his presence felt 8

Wigan Warriors

1 Sam Tomkins: Some important defence, but not allowed to break free 7

35 Liam Marshall: Late call up and found it tough 6

3 Anthony Gelling: Couldn’t get a grip on the game 6

4 Oliver Gildart: Took his try well, but needed more ball 8

5 Joe Burgess: So close to being the hero 7

6 George Williams: Tried very hard, but needed more support 8

7 Thomas Leuluai: Started well, but didn’t dominate 7

8 Frank Paul Nuuausala: Struggled to make an impact 6

9 Michael McIlorum: Never got on top 6

15 Tony Clubb: Unlucky with his ‘no try’ 7

12 Liam Farrell: Ups and downs, but had had better days 7

14 John Bateman: Early try scorer and started well 8

13 Sean O’Loughlin: Tried hard and caused Hull some problems 8

Subs

20 Willie Isa: Didn’t get into the swing 6

19 Ryan Sutton: Added some impetus 7

17 Taulima Tautai: No real impact 6

16 Sam Powell: Second half error was costly 6

Referee: Phi Bentham (Warrington): Justified his appointment 8