Challenge Cup ratings: Who made am impact as inspired Hull FC edged Wigan at Wembley...

Hull FC claimed the Challenge Cup trophy for a second year in a row after an inspired performance against Wigan at Wembley.
Peter Smith rates all the performances...
1 Jamie Shaul: At fault for Wigan’s first try, but recovered well and made a vital late tackle 8
2 Mahe Fonua: Most years would have been the Lance Todd Trophy winner. Two tries and strong returning the ball 9
4 Josh Griffin: Didn’t have any real attacking chances, but was defensively strong 7
3 Carlos Tuimavave: Was targeted on defense, but stood up well though few opportunities with the ball 7
5 Fetuli Talanoa: Scored a superb try, defended well and was very safe with ball in hand 8
6 Albert Kelly: Created the vital third Hull try, always a threat, combined well with his half-back partner and made some key tackles 9
7 Marc Sneyd: Made the difference. His kicking game was outstanding and three conversions proved vital. Worthy Lance Todd winner 9
8 Scott Taylor: Big first stint helped Hull get on top after Wigan made the better start 8
9 Danny Houghton: Usual huge effort, though not as influential as last year 7
10 Liam Watts: Some errors, but led Hull’s pack, particularly in his second spell 8
21 Sika Manu: Ran and defended well on the edges 7
12 Mark Minichiello: Was relatively quiet, but did some solid defensive work 7
13 Gareth Ellis: Deserved his winning Wembley farewell. Was a composed leader throughout 8
Subs
14 Jake Connor: Introduced late, but added some important energy 7
22 Josh Bowden: Strong stint in the first half 7
17 Danny Washbrook: Solid and dependable display 7
15 Chris Green: Made his presence felt 8
Wigan Warriors
1 Sam Tomkins: Some important defence, but not allowed to break free 7
35 Liam Marshall: Late call up and found it tough 6
3 Anthony Gelling: Couldn’t get a grip on the game 6
4 Oliver Gildart: Took his try well, but needed more ball 8
5 Joe Burgess: So close to being the hero 7
6 George Williams: Tried very hard, but needed more support 8
7 Thomas Leuluai: Started well, but didn’t dominate 7
8 Frank Paul Nuuausala: Struggled to make an impact 6
9 Michael McIlorum: Never got on top 6
15 Tony Clubb: Unlucky with his ‘no try’ 7
12 Liam Farrell: Ups and downs, but had had better days 7
14 John Bateman: Early try scorer and started well 8
13 Sean O’Loughlin: Tried hard and caused Hull some problems 8
Subs
20 Willie Isa: Didn’t get into the swing 6
19 Ryan Sutton: Added some impetus 7
17 Taulima Tautai: No real impact 6
16 Sam Powell: Second half error was costly 6
Referee: Phi Bentham (Warrington): Justified his appointment 8
