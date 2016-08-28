Challenge Cup: This one is for absent loved ones – Scott Taylor

SCOTT TAYLOR revealed he thought of departed family in the energy-sapping last dramatic moments of the Challenge Cup final and how “it would have been the happiest day of their lives” for Hull to finally win at Wembley.

The Hull-born prop lifted the trophy with Wigan Warriors when they defeated FC in the 2013 showpiece.

Hull FC coach Lee Radford lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Challenge Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. (Picture: PA)

But he repeated the feat with his childhood heroes against Warrington Wolves in Saturday’s epic match, as they desperately held on to a 12-10 lead in searing heat.

Taylor, 25, said: “It was good with Wigan, don’t get me wrong. I loved every minute of it, but I’ve been an FC fan all my life. It means everything to me to have all my family see this.

“What it meant to everyone here but also the people in my family who are not with us anymore. This would have been the happiest day of their lives and it hit me all like a ton of bricks in those last minutes.

“I just didn’t have anything to give. My tank was empty, but those thoughts really pulled me through.”

Players looked visibly jaded soon into the game, which was played in stifling conditions.

Taylor, in his first season with Hull since joining from Wigan, admitted: “It was really tough, one of the toughest games I’ve ever been a part of.

“I feel really drained at the minute and if we’d have lost that game someone would have had to carry me out of the changing room.

“Because we’ve won it I’ve got that little bit of extra in me now. I feel battered, bruised but we’ll really celebrate this for three or four days as it deserves it – we’ve won at Wembley. We’ve come here, done it and made history.”