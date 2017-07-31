Everything goes perfectly to plan as Hull end their Rhinos hoodoo

THIS was the sort of performance that, more often than not, head coaches can only ever dream about.

You could sense the over-riding feeling of sheer satisfaction, then, as soon as Hull FC chief Lee Radford entered the press conference with his captain, Gareth Ellis, on Saturday.

Gareth Ellis

In one of the biggest occasions, he had just witnessed his side produce a stunning display to defeat Leeds Rhinos and reach a Challenge Cup final at Wembley for a second successive year.

Radford has had to work harder than most at getting his masterplan right; this was his side’s first win in nine meetings against their Yorkshire rivals with his last triumph over Leeds coming in 2014, his debut campaign in charge of the Airlie Birds.

Nevertheless, it was worth the wait as the holders produced a masterclass, particularly in the second period, to charge their way to success.

All that dedicated analysis, all that attention to detail on the training field, all that pouring over which selections to go with and – as is the case for every coach – then handing it all over to his side to implement, well, it all came together seamlessly.

Hull players celebrate getting to Wembley.

It is hard to pick out individuals, perhaps because it was such a stellar team performance.

However, Marc Sneyd’s kicking was super, Albert Kelly delivered some moments of pure class and the relentless Liam Watts played like a man possessed up front, the sort of performance that, if produced more consistently, could yet see him become an England international.

Even when leading just 18-12 at the break – and that was down to Chris Green’s try that could easily have been ruled out – Hull still looked far more convincing than their spirited but limited opponents.

That proved the case in the second period as the Black and Whites refused to allow their rivals any foothold in the game, pinning them back in the corner, heaping more misery on their former winger, Tom Briscoe, who endured a torrid game, while the likes of Watts, Scott Taylor and Green continued to pour forward.

“Everything went to plan,” conceded Radford.

“What we set out to do during the week and what we highlighted, it was one of those where everything was executed to nigh on perfection. The effort and willingness to work for one another was really special.

“When there’s that much at stake at the end of the game, it’s phenomenal – really pleasing.

“How we starved them of field position in that second period was really pleasing to watch.

“It was one of those when you get a sense you are ‘on’.

“I felt like that; I’ve felt that throughout the week and it all came to fruition.”

Leeds twice took the lead in the first half via Ryan Hall, the England winger who twice capitalised on Mahe Fonua’s jitters to score a Challenge Cup semi-final double for the fourth time.

That was ominous for Hull as, on each of the last three occasions he had done so, Rhinos reached Wembley.

It was clear, though, that Radford’s side were in no mood to pay any attention to history or ‘bogey side’ references here; they just took control of their own destiny.

Fetuli Talanoa – capitalising on his domination of the fragile Briscoe who failed to challenge – rose high to palm down Sneyd’s latest kick to feed Carlos Tuimavave for his second try.

Danny McGuire, the Leeds captain who joins Hull KR next season, tried rallying his side with an unsuccessful chip and chase but they barely had any attacking position for the rest of the half.

Instead, after Briscoe was left befuddled again, blocking Talanoa, Sneyd added a drop-goal in the 54th minute to make it 25-12.

Kallum Watkins – one of Leeds’ better players – crossed on the hour mark via McGuire’s clever grubber but it only offered brief hope.

But Kelly, who had scored a fine solo try in the first half, wonderefully set up Liam Watts and when Watkins next grubbered through, Jamie Shaul picked up and raced 90m to seal the win.

Taylor – in his 200th game – added a further try before Ashton Golding’s consolation in the 80th minute, Watkins slotting his third conversion.

Leeds may sit second in Super League, just above Hull, but they looked miles apart here.

Coach Brian McDermott said: “There’s maybe a bit in there where I could be critical of my team, but I thought Hull were just really good.

In the second half, they were a bit too strong and had a huge amount of field position. Lee Radford said they stifled us. I’d agree with him. Even in the first half, Hull had a bit too much momentum.”

Radford boldly said he would love to face Wigan in the final, not just because of their recent link-up to play a Super League game in New South Wales next February but also as he was an assistant when abject Hull were beaten 16-0 by them at Wembley in 2013.

He has his wish. It is safe to assume they will not make a repeat of that under his watch in a few weeks time.

Hull FC: Shaul; Fonua, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Ellis. Substitutes: Connor, Green, Bowden, Washbrook.

Leeds Rhinos: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Hall; Moon, McGuire; Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Ward, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan. Substitutes: Garbutt, Ferres, Mullally, Lilley.

Referee: Phil Bentham (Warrington)