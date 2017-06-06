Fetului Talanoa making up for lost time at Hull FC

Hull FC winger Fetului Talanoa is eager to impress once more at Salford on Friday, having finally made a long-awaited return to action.

The Tongan ended an eight- week injury absence when helping the Airlie Birds defeat champions Wigan Warriors 39-26 on Saturday.

I had to make up for lost time against Wigan and was eager to get back on the field and just do my job for the 80 minutes. Fetului Talanoa

Talanoa – operating at centre – instantly proved a handful with his powerful carries as the Challenge Cup holders won for the first time in four contests.

While many players are now getting over the effects of three games in eight days, he is relishing getting back out on the field again at Salford.

Talanoa, 29, said: “I have to make up games as I’ve had too much of a long time out. I had to make up for lost time against Wigan and was eager to get back on the field and just do my job for the 80 minutes.

“Centre meant there was a bit more tackling than on the wing but I’m happy wherever Lee Radford puts me.

“Both teams were in the same boat chasing that win. We both were on a losing streak and desperate to get back in the winning circle.

“As for Salford, they have flown under the radar and are playing some good rugby. They are one of the sides to beat and it’ll be a tough task.”

Hull second-row Dean Hadley, 24, has extended his loan spell at Wakefield Trinity into a fourth month.