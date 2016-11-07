Four Nations: Impetuous Scott Taylor is hopeful he can retain spot to face Australia

SCOTT TAYLOR says he was “too enthusiastic” on his Four Nations debut for England and feels that not only left him jaded against Scotland, but could have scuppered his chances of playing against the world champions, too.

The Hull FC prop conceded he is worried about retaining his place for Sunday’s critical contest with Australia after an unsatisfactory performance in Coventry.

Dream Team selection Taylor came in for the injured James Graham on Saturday, winning his second cap and starting against the Bravehearts as Wayne Bennett’s England prospered 38-12.

But he said: “I’m not massively happy with my own performance. Maybe I was a bit too enthusiastic from the start.

“I was trying to get involved in too many tackles in defence, leaving my tank a bit empty for the end of my stint and not offering as much as I’d like to.

“But I’m learning. It’s my first competitive game so I’m trying to kick on from here now.

“I’ve got to work hard, train hard and hope I can make that 17 next week.

“There’s a squad of 24 with five or six top front-rowers in there and I knew that coming in.

“It’s Wayne’s choice at the end of the day and if it’s not good enough, it’s not good enough, but I hope it is.”

With Canterbury Bulldogs front-row Graham set to return from a minor knee problem, there will be at least one change from the side that made such hard work of beating rank outsiders Scotland.

There were dark memories of England’s shock pre-World Cup loss to Italy in 2013 as the visitors claimed an 8-0 lead that they held until the 24th minute.

Granted, Bennett’s side recovered before the break and then eventually eased home, but the largely uninspired display left many fearing the worst against Australia this weekend.

Taylor, 25, admitted: “We were disappointed with the start.

“It was one of those games; Scotland came out and had a dig.

“We knew they would and I don’t think we reacted the best to that.

“But it was the same sort of game against France; it took us 20 minutes to get a foothold in it and then we kicked on from there.

“We did the job and it’s in our hands going into the game this week.

“We know we’ll have to improve massively. Australia are a top team for all to see so we know it will be a tough test.

“But we know we have the players and capability to do it. We’ve a good week of training to do in London now.”

England will reconvene in camp tonight and start preparations for their game at London Stadium where they face the unenviable task of having to beat the Kangaroos by 12 points or more to secure a place in the Anfield final.

The points difference aspect could be less depending on New Zealand’s result against Scotland in Workington on Friday, but, nevertheless, it will be an uphill battle.

Bennett was scathing of his side after their malfunctioning on Saturday and Taylor admitted: “At half-time, he said we were poor, had let ourselves down with the performance and we were better than that.

“We all agreed and had to change it.

“Scotland played some good stuff, but we were never worried.

“We were more worried about our performance. We knew if we just got in the arm-wrestle and go set for set, from that we should come out on top.

“We just got a bit guilty of making a pass we shouldn’t have done in that first 20 and being a bit sloppy in defence.

“We’ll learn from it, train hard and get ready for the Aussies.”

Taylor’s Hull colleague Frank Pritchard is expected to confirm his return to the NRL imminently.

The former New Zealand back-row has played just one season of a three-year deal with the East Yorkshire club after joining from Canterbury.

Admittedly, Pritchard, 33, helped Hull to their famous Challenge Cup final win over Warrington at Wembley. However, his performances never really lived up to his significant salary and coach Lee Radford allowed him to explore a return to Australia.

Parramatta Eels have agreed a deal with Pritchard, which will free up space on Hull’s wage bill to sign Hull KR’s unwanted Australian half-back Albert Kelly.

Kelly, 25, fell out of favour at Craven Park last term following some discipline issues and has been looking for a new club since before they were relegated.

For all his problems, though, he is a quality footballer and Hull – wanting competition in the halves – hope to be able to benefit as he looks to revive his career.